Gutfeld on Trump’s achievements vs. impeachment

As President Trump signs yet another trade deal and reveals a Middle East peace plan amid an economic boom, it raises a key question.

How can a president do so many effective things, yet still face such hateful opposition?

If you ask people to grade his work based on their lives, they'll tell you things are great, because the results are obvious. More jobs, higher wages, peace and prosperity.

But if you ask them about impeachment, or about the president in general, their responses vary.

Why is that?

Well, maybe they know what happens if you say anything nice about Trump. Or it could also be his personality. If he rubbed you the wrong way four years ago, he probably still does.

But the media also run the turf, where facts and opinions can be molded into any narrative they desire.

We know the golden oldies: Trump is unstable. He's about to cause World War III. He's a racist. He's not responsible for this economy.

All are a matter of opinion, born from emotion disconnected from concrete results.

Yet, like a T-shirt cannon, the media can shoot those messages to you at home and call it an honest day’s work.

It’s safe to say much of the disconnect between Trump's results and the "polls" is largely media-driven.

The media are like the bitter ex-spouse whispering bad things to the kids about the other parent.

And impeachment is their way to really tar the guy. They aren't even hiding it.

The upside to that? It seems impeachment revs up an already competitive president. You try to bring him down, he just accomplishes more.

If you keep at it, he'll probably cure the coronavirus and make China pay for it.

Adapted from Greg Gutfeld’s monologue on “The Five” on Jan. 29, 2020.

