Gutfeld on the passing of George Herbert Walker Bush

This is video of George Herbert Walker Bush when he crashed into the sea as a young pilot.

It’s what we call a hero.

If you're young, playing video games, shopping online or fulminating on Facebook -- it's because of something called leisure time. And leisure time was brought to you by millions of men and women whose bravery in times of war made our idle activity possible. I wonder -- would we even be here, if it weren't for men like him?

The passing of George Herbert Walker Bush reminds me of the recent passing of John McCain.

It also reminds me that only losing great men and women unifies people.

We try to forget about all the other crap. In fact, we realize much of that crap is pointless.

People come and go on our planet, and in our lives, and it helps to remember that all of us have something in common with the great ones.

With the exception of a few chuckle buckets who use such events to score political points -- it's actually a shared loss that reveals how we really are. None of us tweet in the face of death.

Kindler, and gentler. Remember those words?

It's a return to the baseline of human goodness. A great person dies and we can observe the rituals with reverence and respect, as though its second nature. God help those who can't. It's probably best to ignore them.

So for this week, it's not a bad thing to use this passing as an excuse to make life better. Less finger pointing. More handshakes.

I'm sure in time, we'll get back to our tribes. But for now -- let's do the guy a favor.

Be kind and gentle -- in case he's watching.

Adapted from Greg Gutfeld’s monologue on “The Five” on December 4, 2018.