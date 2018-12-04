Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

OPINION
Published

Gutfeld on the passing of George Herbert Walker Bush

Greg Gutfeld
By Greg Gutfeld | Fox News
close
Gutfeld on the passing of George Herbert Walker BushVideo

Gutfeld on the passing of George Herbert Walker Bush

It's not a bad thing to use George H.W. Bush's death as an excuse to make life better: less finger pointing, more handshakes.

This is video of George Herbert Walker Bush when he crashed into the sea as a young pilot.

It’s what we call a hero.

If you're young, playing video games, shopping online or fulminating on Facebook -- it's because of something called leisure time. And leisure time was brought to you by millions of men and women whose bravery in times of war made our idle activity possible. I wonder -- would we even be here, if it weren't for men like him?

The passing of George Herbert Walker Bush reminds me of the recent passing of John McCain.

It also reminds me that only losing great men and women unifies people.

We try to forget about all the other crap. In fact, we realize much of that crap is pointless.

People come and go on our planet, and in our lives, and it helps to remember that all of us have something in common with the great ones.

With the exception of a few chuckle buckets who use such events to score political points -- it's actually a shared loss that reveals how we really are. None of us tweet in the face of death.

Kindler, and gentler. Remember those words?

It's a return to the baseline of human goodness. A great person dies and we can observe the rituals with reverence and respect, as though its second nature. God help those who can't. It's probably best to ignore them.

So for this week, it's not a bad thing to use this passing as an excuse to make life better. Less finger pointing. More handshakes.

I'm sure in time, we'll get back to our tribes. But for now -- let's do the guy a favor.

Be kind and gentle -- in case he's watching.

Adapted from Greg Gutfeld’s monologue on “The Five” on December 4, 2018.

Greg Gutfeld currently serves as host of FOX News Channel's (FNC) The Greg Gutfeld Show (Saturdays 10-11PM/ET) and co-host of The Five (weekdays 5-6PM/ET). He joined the network in 2007 as a contributor. Click here for more information on Greg Gutfeld