Gutfeld on the murder of Mr. Dorn

David Dorn spent his last moments on Earth bleeding to death on a sidewalk in front of a looted shop early Tuesday. He was a retired police captain in St. Louis and he was protecting a store.

Dorn was 77. His death was shown on Facebook Live. He was a black man. A family man. A good man. Black lives matter. But not to looters, rioters and agitators. Shall we blame this on systemic racism?

Who shot David Dorn? Who knows? A stranger? Maybe Seth Rogan or Patton Oswalt already bailed him out.

ST. LOUIS POLICE CAPTAIN KILLED BY LOOTERS AT PAWN SHOP: REPORT

Dorn’s son, Brian Powell said of his father’s death: “It was senseless – over TVs, over stuff that’s replaceable. They’re forgetting the real message for the protest and the positiveness that's supposed to come out of it and we get this negative light that’s shown on a situation that really needed light to be brought to it.”

Dorn’s daughter-in-law, Vanessa Powell, said: “I just hope that the person that did this that they come forth or whatever because this is just so senseless, and I’m just I’m tired of it, I’m tired.”

The fact is, fealty to the mob begets only more of the mob. Redefining bloodlust as justified leads to death. And not just David Dorn's, but a country's too.

A day ago was Blackout Tuesday, when virtue-signalers set their Instagrams to all black to support the protests going on around the country. What an analogy for the media.

The media blacks the violence to hide their culpability. Which protects incompetent leaders, criminals and an army of cowardly journalists. Their job: keep the chaos on endless repeat.

Maybe David Dorn's death can change things. Maybe we can protest loudly in his name and loudly demand action. It’s time, because there's no Superman coming to save the day for us. There's no one but us.

And, to quote a CNN anchor, who says protests need to be peaceful?

On CNN, Chris Cuomo said: “Please, show me where it says protesters are supposed to be polite and peaceful. Because I can show you that outraged citizens are the ones who have America what she is and led to any major milestones. Be honest, this is not a tranquil time.”

No thanks to Chris Cuomo. As cities are ravaged, he says protests don't have to be peaceful. Chris, I invite you to meet me in my neighborhood to see what outrage created – the ravaged stores, the dead-eyed looks from people trying to salvage what's left of their lives.

If only they could work in media, and see the silver lining in their ruin. This is not a tranquil time. Thanks for the honesty, Chris.

Adapted from Greg Gutfeld’s monologue on “The Five,” on June 3, 2020.

