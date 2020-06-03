Rep. Andy Biggs: End riots, restore freedom – too many aiding bad behavior

Peaceful protests in the wake of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis have been highjacked by people with malevolent intentions. Protests are acceptable, violent attacks on people and property are not.

Like me, you may be wondering why so many people are justifying rioting and looting by mobs of Marxists and anarchists intent on burning America. Many media outlets and political leaders are conflating criminally violent behavior with constitutionally protected expression.

When people around the country grew increasingly frustrated with the tyrannical lockdowns imposed on America by peacefully gathering throughout the country, Leftist politicians and journalists were highly critical. They castigated people who felt victimized by government action.

TOM HOMAN: MESSAGE TO ALL THE GOOD COPS OUT THERE – AMERICANS STAND WITH YOU

But those who carried signs protesting the lockdowns and spoke out to try and influence their political leaders, did so in peaceful and lawful ways.

Did you see any of them bashing windows of stores with bats, brutally beating people or lighting buildings on fire?

No.

What you might have noticed was the mainstream media failing to address the issues claimed by the COVID protesters but attacking them for not universally wearing facemasks or adequately socially distancing, or for even having the temerity to protest at all.

The tragic death of George Floyd sparked concerns about race throughout the country. Many were moved to speak out and march in sympathetic protest. Those who were protesting had a legitimate cause and were exercising rights to assemble and to speak.

Unfortunately, the focus of America is no longer on how to correct very real problems in our country; our focus is on whether we will continue as ”one nation under God.”

Leftists and anarchists, such as Antifa, have highjacked the protests and incited rioting, wreaking murderous havoc around the country. These evil people seek the destruction of America. The crazy criminals who are attacking order, police and Americans are motivated by a philosophy that the world would be better off without the United States.

The thin blue line tries to protect every person’s rights. They need to show force. They need to make arrests. They need the support of the National Guard. They need the support of political leaders.

These people are a small number of the violent mobs. They effectively use social media and Alinsky-like tactics. Saul Alinsky once said, “Pick the target, freeze it, personalize it and polarize it. Cut off the support network and isolate the target from sympathy. Go after people and not institutions. (This is cruel, but very effective. Direct, personalized criticism and ridicule works.)”

At the same time, you have these Alinsky anarchists targeting police and business owners, you also have those who are simply criminals. They view these attacks on Americans as an opportunity to steal private property and greedily enrich themselves.

A recent interview of a Southern California looter captured by police included an admission by the criminal that he wasn’t there to protest; he had come only to get money and stuff. We have also seen organizations put together to systematically rob stores.

Then you have those who are racing out simply to be one of the “mob.” Mob activity is almost always out of control. It is people who are not restraining their emotions and allowing their adrenaline to take over.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR OPINION NEWSLETTER

Outrageous acts by so-called “leaders” in this country added fuel to the fire over the last week.

For example, there was a directive to abandon the Minneapolis police precinct. This was the match that lit the fire of national rioting. It emboldened those with malevolent intentions to burn down that police station and carry their violence to the streets.

That failure of leadership allowed meaningful protests to be rerouted to the national anarchy we see today.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Why are our political leaders acting like we have never seen this type of activity before? We need to regain control of our freedoms. The thin blue line tries to protect every person’s rights. They need to show force. They need to make arrests. They need the support of the National Guard. They need the support of political leaders.

Once we have restored order, then peaceful protests and discussions can proceed. All Americans deserve to have their rights protected. But those who seek to destroy human lives and property, or loot Americans, must be caught, arrested and prosecuted.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE BY REP. ANDY BIGGS