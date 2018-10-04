Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

OPINION
Published
Last Update 18 mins ago

Gutfeld on Ted Koppel ripping CNN in front of Brian Stelter

Greg Gutfeld
By Greg Gutfeld | Fox News
close
Gutfeld on Ted Koppel ripping CNN in front of Brian StelterVideo

Gutfeld on Ted Koppel ripping CNN in front of Brian Stelter

TV news legend Ted Koppel gives CNN's Brian Stelter a massive reality check over his network's coverage of President Trump.

There’s nothing more delicious than the truth served cold to someone feasting on a diet of lies.

Here’s Ted Koppel, telling our nation's hall monitor, Brian Stelter, what we already knew.

Koppel: Donald Trump has been very, very good for baseball. He has been wonderful for the industry.

Stelter: If ratings are up that means what?

Koppel: The ratings are up that means you can’t do without Donald Trump. You would be lost without Donald Trump!

Stelter: Ted! You know that’s not true!

Koppel: CNN's ratings would be in the toilet without Donald Trump. 

Stelter: You know that’s not true! You’re playing for laughs!

Wow, I haven't seen Stelter that defensive since Anderson Cooper stole his toupee. But I get it, Koppel hit the artery and Stelter couldn't stop the bleeding or the laughter.

Koppel knows: The media operates on two lies that they'd rather forget.

One: That their effusive coverage of Trump didn't help nominate the guy. Oh but you did, you blubbering fibbers.

Let's not forget: CNN led that charge, under the assumption that Hillary had it won already. Focused only on Trump, knowing their profitable obsession would only hurt Republicans and buy their bosses second and third homes. Whoops.

Two: That somehow Trump has threatened press freedom. Hardly, he's now buying those same executives fourth and fifth homes.

Since Trump, the press has been feverish -- every day's the apocalypse, every critic a fearless hero. To CNN especially, Trump is Ebola and the KKK combined. It's why the "C" in CNN now stands for cartoon and not to belabor the point, but we know how easy the press was under Obama, even as he actually targeted journalists, unlike Trump.

So, yeah: Let's watch that clip again.

Koppel: CNN's ratings would be in the toilet without Donald Trump. 

Stelter: You know that’s not true! You’re playing for laughs!

I wonder if that'll show up on "Reliable Sources."

Adapted from Greg Gutfeld's monologue on "The Five," Oct. 4, 2018.

Greg Gutfeld currently serves as host of FOX News Channel's (FNC) The Greg Gutfeld Show (Saturdays 10-11PM/ET) and co-host of The Five (weekdays 5-6PM/ET). He joined the network in 2007 as a contributor. Click here for more information on Greg Gutfeld