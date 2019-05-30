Expand / Collapse search
OPINION
Published

Gutfeld on our new song with John Rich

Greg Gutfeld
By Greg Gutfeld | Fox News
John Rich performs 'Shut Up About Politics' on 'The Five'

John Rich performs 'Shut Up About Politics' on 'The Five'

Country star John Rich and 'The Five' co-host Greg Gutfeld co-wrote the new song; all proceeds from 'Shut Up About Politics' will be donated to Folds of Honor -- visit facebook.com/thefivefnc for details.

Politics can ruin anything. A dinner party, a holiday meal, California. Politics sucks, especially when it sneaks into places where it shouldn't be.

Now, politics can be helpful, for it’s a method to debate ideas rather than pick up clubs and beat each other to death. All the energy once reserved for violence gets detoured to arguments. It’s ugly, but necessary.

But decades ago, our reliance on politics got out of hand, when the left announced that the political was personal. And vice versa.

So now politics rears its ugly face at football games, superhero movies, awards shows. And we’re sick of it.

This is why “The Five” teamed up with country star John Rich to write a song with one piece of advice: shut up about politics.

Because politics is only great if you keep it in its box, separate from all the other fun stuff in life. Politics is great on “The Five” – but not at the baseball game.

So "Shut Up About Politics" may be the greatest political song ever made, because we're hoping it will be the last political song ever made.

Adapted from Greg Gutfeld’s monologue on “The Five” on May 30, 2019.

