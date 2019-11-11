Gutfeld on gender reveal mishaps

A plane crashed in Turkey, Texas.

Why, you ask?

Apparently the pilot was flying at a low altitude in order to drop 350 gallons of pink water.

The reason for the pink water? A “gender reveal” party. For those unaware, a gender reveal is a public announcement by parents of their unborn child’s sex.

Thankfully, no one died.

We can't say the same for a 56-year-old woman who was killed weeks later by an explosion that was part of another gender reveal.

On "The Five,” I ban phrases that become repetitious. "At the end of the day." "Let’s unpack this." "'Guess what" (Juan).

It’s to combat "mimesis," the desire humans have to imitate.

The need to belong leads us to adopt behaviors we see in other people as a way not to stand out.

Fitting in keeps you from getting killed.

Until it kills you. Because, today, idiotic behavior seems to get the most attention. We see more people doing dumb things, subconsciously in order to belong, and knowingly in order to be noticed. Idiocy is a virus.

We saw this with kids and Tide pods. But, adults aren't much better.

The media don't help, spreading dumb trends far and wide. All you're left with is a giant mess that other people have to clean up.

Instead, just pop a balloon filled with pink or blue glitter. Or, just ask the doctor the gender and keep it to yourself. Besides, isn’t gender a social construct anyway? Who's to say it's a boy or a girl? Ten years from now, that'll be against the law anyway.

Adapted from Greg Gutfeld’s monologue on “The Five” on Nov. 11, 2019.

