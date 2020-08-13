Gutfeld on America’s unending chaos

Welcome to chaos, coast to coast!

Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best resigned Tuesday, saying: “I informed mayor [Jenny] Durkan of my intent to retire from the Seattle Police Department, effective September 2, 2020. For me personally this was a decision I wrestled with, but it was time.”

The police chief stepped down after leftists defunded her force.

OUTGOING SEATTLE POLICE CHIEF SAYS IT'S NOT ABOUT MONEY, BUT 'LACK OF RESPECT' FOR OFFICERS

Meanwhile, we now learn that Chicago looters attacked the Ronald McDonald House, with sick children trapped inside. Is that reparations too?

And in Portland, Ore., the new district attorney dropped charges against hundreds of rioters, vowing not to prosecute crimes like harassment or disorderly conduct. This comes as sex offenders are now put up in Manhattan hotels on the citizens’ dime.

No surprise: moving companies break records in New York City as people flee. Junkies now pleasure themselves on the once calm streets of the Upper West Side. "Sex and the City" is now pervs on your lawn.

President Trump gets it. He said: “What you’re seeing in Portland and Seattle, New York, Chicago is really the Democrat roadmap for America. They want to end cash bail; close prisons; defund police departments — or at least largely defund. You see that with New York. A billion dollars they took out of their police department, and crime has gone through the roof. And appoint far-left prosecutors who side with the criminals and target law-abiding citizens.”

That’s all true, but because it’s from Trump, the media deny it. If Trump praised pasta, the press would declare lasagna a hate crime.

What does our most famous prosecutor have to say about this?

Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., who was chosen by former Vice President Joe Biden to be his vice-presidential running mate said: “We're experiencing a moral reckoning with racism and systemic injustice that has brought a new coalition of conscience to the streets of our country. Demanding change. America is crying out for leadership.”

What does that nonsense even mean?

Now you can blame the coronavirus shutdown for killing our cities. But what kills is mayhem and hopelessness. And especially cynicism.

Cynical Democrats treat criminals as a voting bloc, while people who love their city — cops, teachers, shopkeepers — are rendered helpless.

We’re witnessing the breaking of the promise that if you work hard and play by the rules, you'll win. No more. The Democrats canceled that. Call it oppression studies. Ginning up a race war as cities burn.

Looting. Assaults. Shootings. We used to know what to do. But radical identity politics cynically assumes minorities are natural allies of criminals. Fighting crime might offend a mythical "base' of people who endorse criminality. It’s pure racism.

Meanwhile, the media cynically blame systemic racism, because it’s good for business.

Except media types live in the city too — all hacks who'd call 9111 over a mean tweet. How long after cheering to defund cops do they wonder who to call if some looter breaks down their door?

It'll be the moving van, so they can ditch the mess they created.

Adapted from Greg Gutfeld’s monologue on “The Five” on Aug. 13, 2020.

