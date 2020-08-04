Gutfeld on the spike in murders across US

We've seen an explosion in violent crime, especially murder. All in large Democratic-controlled cities around the country.

It’s frightening and disturbing. What's also disturbing are the arguments meant to dismiss all of this. When you bring up the death toll, some will say: Why are you politicizing it?

Then you point to the numbers — because numbers don't lie. So they claim that crime is down overall, except for all those murders.

Which raises the question: Why are murders up, but not other crime? Maybe it's time to ask an expert rather than the chattering talking heads.

According to Vincent Del Castillo, associate professor of the law in the police science department of the John Jay College of Criminal Justice (part of the City University of New York), it’s about reporting of crime in today's world.

Murders are pretty much 100 percent reported. Past national crime surveys reveal that roughly half of victims don’t report non-murder crimes to the police, since many don't believe their cities will do anything.

Fewer people with faith in their city governments make it appear that other crime is in decline.

Here's why: even if they nab the perp, especially in a city like New York, he's on the street the same day. And what if the laws say he’s entitled to be given names and addresses of victims and witnesses? Wouldn’t you remain silent, fearful of retaliation?

So the reason why murder is up and other stuff is down isn't because pockets of criminals are just terrorizing each other. It’s just that everyone else is too terrified to trust the system that used to protect them.

That sucks, when the only crime you can be sure is recorded is your own murder. The bright side? If you’re dead, at least the Dems won't be running your town any longer.

Adapted from Greg Gutfeld’s monologue on “The Five” on Aug. 4, 2020.

