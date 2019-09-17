Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

OPINION
Published

Gutfeld on the latest New York Times scandal

Greg Gutfeld
By Greg Gutfeld | Fox News
close
Gutfeld on the latest New York Times scandalVideo

Gutfeld on the latest New York Times scandal

New York Times reporters blame error in Brett Kavanaugh story on their editors.

I

It turns out that the writers of that discredited Kavanaugh book initially included the fact that the victim couldn't recall the alleged incident – a huge fact – but The New York Times took it out of the article on the subject.

"I think what happened actually was that we had her name, and the Times doesn’t usually include the name of the victim, and so I think, in this case, the editors felt like it was probably better to remove. And in removing her name, they removed the other reference to the fact that she didn’t remember," reporter Robin Pogrebin explained.

So this minor detail disappeared in the "haste of the editing process!"

NYT REPORTERS BEHIND KAVANAUGH STORY SUGGEST KEY INFORMATION WAS REMOVED BY EDITORS

That's like saying: "In the haste of editing our piece on the maiden voyage of the Titanic in the North Atlantic in 1912, we left out the fact that it sank."

This was no error. This was a business decision. To turn a "nothingburger" into sirloin steak. When the victim renounced her own victimhood, they left it out.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR OPINION NEWSLETTER

What’s worse, the reporters now blame the editors -- and the victim, suggesting substance abuse. How do they have jobs?

And what about Christine Ford’s allies who threatened to smear one witness, Leland Keyser if she didn't back up her story?

That’s huge! It witness tampering! Somehow, that got ignored too.

But this is the media. The only reason this hasn't happened to you, dear viewer, is that they don't consider you important enough to destroy. In the meantime, they’ll target your proxies: Republicans, justices, families and Republican-owned businesses. They shape the smear first, then work backward, erasing any fact that hinders their reverse-engineering.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

And so "Kavanaugh is a rapist" becomes a foregone conclusion. In time they’ll do this to you, if you ever make it on their radar.

The institutional media are panicking. They're getting killed. But it's not homicide by Trump. Nope. It’s self-inflicted suicide by their own arrogant, dishonest hands.

Adapted from Greg Gutfeld’s monologue on "The Five" on Sept. 17, 2019.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FROM GREG GUTFELD

Greg Gutfeld currently serves as host of FOX News Channel's (FNC) The Greg Gutfeld Show (Saturdays 10-11PM/ET) and co-host of The Five (weekdays 5-6PM/ET). He joined the network in 2007 as a contributor. Click here for more information on Greg Gutfeld