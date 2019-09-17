Gutfeld on the latest New York Times scandal

I

It turns out that the writers of that discredited Kavanaugh book initially included the fact that the victim couldn't recall the alleged incident – a huge fact – but The New York Times took it out of the article on the subject.

"I think what happened actually was that we had her name, and the Times doesn’t usually include the name of the victim, and so I think, in this case, the editors felt like it was probably better to remove. And in removing her name, they removed the other reference to the fact that she didn’t remember," reporter Robin Pogrebin explained.

So this minor detail disappeared in the "haste of the editing process!"

That's like saying: "In the haste of editing our piece on the maiden voyage of the Titanic in the North Atlantic in 1912, we left out the fact that it sank."

This was no error. This was a business decision. To turn a "nothingburger" into sirloin steak. When the victim renounced her own victimhood, they left it out.

What’s worse, the reporters now blame the editors -- and the victim, suggesting substance abuse. How do they have jobs?

And what about Christine Ford’s allies who threatened to smear one witness, Leland Keyser if she didn't back up her story?

That’s huge! It witness tampering! Somehow, that got ignored too.

But this is the media. The only reason this hasn't happened to you, dear viewer, is that they don't consider you important enough to destroy. In the meantime, they’ll target your proxies: Republicans, justices, families and Republican-owned businesses. They shape the smear first, then work backward, erasing any fact that hinders their reverse-engineering.

And so "Kavanaugh is a rapist" becomes a foregone conclusion. In time they’ll do this to you, if you ever make it on their radar.

The institutional media are panicking. They're getting killed. But it's not homicide by Trump. Nope. It’s self-inflicted suicide by their own arrogant, dishonest hands.

Adapted from Greg Gutfeld’s monologue on "The Five" on Sept. 17, 2019.

