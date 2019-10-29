Gutfeld on millennials favoring socialism and communism

According to a new survey, 70 percent of American millennials would be willing to vote for a socialist. One in three also said they view communism favorably. Positive opinions about capitalism have also dropped.

Considering the top site millennials read is BuzzFeed, it's no wonder they think Pol Pot is an edible. We've been down this road before. We mock millennials for their ignorance over systems that have killed as many people as cholera.

CAL THOMAS: SCHOOLS DON'T TEACH STUDENTS ABOUT FAILURES OF SOCIALISM — NEW GROUP TAKES ON TASK

Somewhere along the way, we broke our commitments to transfer the truths of history to incoming earthlings. You can't blame young people for forgetting stuff you never taught them. nd while socialism is a sweet idea, there's no college course called "intro to sweet ideas that kill millions."

Two analogies.

We used to know that vaccines saved millions of lives. But once measles was nearly wiped out, what happened? We forgot and started talking about vaccines as an option, like a sunroof. Then measles returned.

The horrible effects of socialism and communism seem remote, like a hangover you had from tequila back when you were 16. You threw up for two days and swore never again. But in a year, you do it again. Humans can forget things that nearly kill them.

In the same survey, 72 percent of all Americans wrongly said communism killed under 100 million people in the last 100 years. In reality, it was more. More than 100 million people have been killed by something that many people today see as nice.

Given how modern media and academia deem humans as disposable hazards on an overcrowded planet that will end in 10 years, maybe that's why they romanticize this awful stuff.

"Thin the herd," as they say.

Adapted from Greg Gutfeld’s monologue on “The Five” on October 29, 2019.

