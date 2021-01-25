Gutfeld on the media going easy on President Biden

This weekend, we learned two important things from the White House and their enablist media.

First, Joe’s favorite flavor of ice cream:

WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: Jen Psaki: When I was in Wilmington before the president was inaugurated, I did ask him for my four-year-old niece Suraya – who was very curious about what his favorite ice cream was – and his favorite ice cream was chocolate chip. So that is my update for all of you on that. But I have not found the freezer.

And, second, we also learned what Hunter Biden had for breakfast. (Hint: bagels)

REPUBLICANS PAN MEDIA COVERAGE OF HUNTER BIDEN BAGEL RUN

Can't wait for the daily report on regularity. I hope they're both getting enough fiber!

But isn’t it adorable how fast and obvious the media can change the rules?

No stranger to ice cream or bagels, CNN’s media correspondent Brian Stelter asks this question, "Is President Biden making news boring again?"

The answer is no. You are.

LIZ PEEK: HERE'S WHY JOE BIDEN COULD GET VERY LUCKY IN HIS FIRST 100 DAYS AS PRESIDENT

Meaning, you pretend that real news isn't happening under Joe. Unless you think "news" is your latest complimentary cliche.

After a week in which we saw the white house banish the national guard to a parking lot, the obliviousness toward the ANTIFA riots, the lies about Trump not leaving a vaccine plan, a moratorium on natural gas and drilling ... We get ice cream and bagels.

The idea that somehow news got boring is only true, once you realize what CNN was obsessed with before: tweets, gossip, tantrums, tell-all books, and of course those attacks on them. All's gone, with Trump.

And what they chose to ignore in favor of that drivel, of course, were months of rioting and looting, because that would make Dems look bad. They actually mocked those who were concerned.

Meanwhile, they also ignored the stuff that would have reelected Trump -- like Middle East peace and the vaccines.

But yep, things are boring now, CNN… as 12,000 more Americans die from COVID, since Biden took office.

Remember how "not boring" such numbers were under Trump?

I guess when Democrats are in charge, the body count suddenly becomes reasonable -- just like everything else under their watch.

Adapted from Greg Gutfeld's monologue on "The Five" on January 25, 2021.

