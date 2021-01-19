Gutfeld on left-wing hypocrisy surrounding violence in US

Here's the latest target for retribution by the foaming elites: patriotic Americans. This Democratic politician says we must be suspicious of the National Guard because they’re dudes and stuff!

REP. STEVE COHEN, D-TENN: The Guard is 90-some-odd percent, I believe, male. Only about 20 percent of white males voted for Biden … They’re probably not more than 25 percent of the people that are there protecting us who voted for Biden. The other 75 percent are in the class, the large class of folks, who might want to do something.

Probably racist, too.

So where might this political vetting of the military lead? Will Republicans be court-marshalled? Or will Biden build an army within an army? Isn't this what they expected from Trump?

BIDEN INAUGURATION DAY: HOW MANY PEOPLE WILL ATTEND CEREMONY IN-PERSON?

Meanwhile, there’s this widespread video -- meant to instigate reprisals against, yes, Trumps’ secret army!

DON WINSLOW FILMS: In the years ahead Trump will lead his army of domestic terrorists. He will encourage and incite violence. He will play the role of arsonist and fireman. He will start a civil war and say things were more peaceful when he was president. We have to fight back…

He’s going to be out of office. They can’t let him go!

So won’t that lead to more violence if they’re targeting Trumpers?

But hey, I’m not going to blame a video for violence. Only the Democrats do that.

Remember, the same people blaming you for the Capitol violence, are the same people who blamed you for the summer’s violence, and the same people who blamed Benghazi...on a video.

'NO TOLERANCE' FOR INAUGURATION DAY VIOLENCE: ACTING ATTORNEY GENERAL

Yeah. Go ahead and laugh. It’s funny. But it’s happening again. The targeting of dissent, by labeling words as crimes -- so they can be silenced.

But Americans get it.

Elite-approved violence never matters.

The summer’s violence? It was nothing. But your vote well that makes you a member of the Ku Klux Klan.

CNN’S DON LEMON ON JULY 7, 2020: [Mocking voice] Democratic cities are in chaos right now. Is this what you want from Joe Biden. And they are going to take your country away. And they are taking down the statues.

LEMON ON JAN 13, 2021: I am never on the side of the Klan. Principled people, conservative or liberal, [are] never on the Klan side. Principled people, conservative or liberal, [are] never on the Nazi side. Principled people who are conservative or liberal, [are] never on the side that treats their fellow Americans as less than, that says your fellow Americans should not exist.

Clearly, he’s judging everybody by their worst element…

CLICK HERE TO GET THE OPINION NEWSLETTER

Now when you bring up this contrast, you get accused of whataboutism.

But that's all history is: one long what-aboutism. In which the idiots of today are often idiots of the past.

Hence the need to hide behind feeble dismissals.

But we aren't comparing actions, just the response to said actions. Which is the only way to keep people accountable.

Could the media’s defense of mob action, allow for more in the future, as they come for you?

Right now, we have a salivating lynch mob formed from the press; academia; Big tech; the D.C. power structure that links commentary to crime, in order to drive censorship, harassment and boycotts.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ultimately, arrests may come.

With 74 million domestic terrorists, we better get started.

Adapted from Greg Gutfeld’s monologue on "The Five" on January 19, 2021.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM GREG GUTFELD