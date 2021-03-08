Gutfeld on Harry and Meghan slamming the royals in tell-all interview

I’m like a pig in blood pudding!

There’s nothing I like more than royal on royal action. It’s like a story with two Cuomos! It doesn't matter who loses -- we all win!

MEGHAN MARKLE: They didn't want him to be a prince, or princess, not knowing what the gender would be, which would be different from protocol and that he wasn't going to receive security. … All around this same time — we have in tandem the conversation of, ‘he won’t be given security, he’s not going to be given a title,’ and also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born.

What Meghan said isn't entirely true. And I'm saying it not because I'm an expert on royalty. Far from it. My favorite castle is white.

I just read the same stuff you do. It turns out only grand-brats in direct line of succession can be princes.

So tough beans on toast, Archie -- the best you'll ever be is a super-wealthy earl.

Life is so unfair.

Megan marries a prince, moves to a huge mansion in Hollywood, inks deals with Spotify and Netflix, rubs elbows with the Clooneys and her kid will never be a prince.

Forget about the COVID deaths. The drug overdoses. The actual suicides. She's the real victim.

As for the rest of her complaints, they could be real.

But, I’ve got my own problems. So do you.

She blames hers on race. And why not? It’s the universal, fits-all complaint

But Lady Diana didn’t get off easy either. And it wasn't racism that harmed her.

It was the life. The tabloids. What happens when you become the story.

Markle can cynically exploit the racial obsession embraced by Western media, but the tabloids would've hounded her whether she was white, black or brown.

Megan, an actress, shows she can play a victim and maybe she is.

But of what or whom?

The queen? The prince? The endless publicity?

There’s an attraction between narcissism and victimhood, in that self-love craves attention and victimhood can deliver it by the barrel.

And so anyone who crosses her can be the victimizer.

A clever operator, she showed that in the oppression Olympics, anyone can play. Even from behind a gated mansion in the Hollywood hills.

Adapted from Greg Gutfeld’s monologue on "The Five" on March 8, 2021.

