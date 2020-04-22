Gutfeld on Ayanna Pressley accusing Trump of 'war crimes'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Far-left Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., claims President Trump's coronavirus response is akin to a war crime.

"The virus does not discriminate by race, income or immigration status," Pressley said. "And neither should our relief efforts. This hurt is unprecedented, it is being felt by everyone, and the relief should be felt by everyone. ... So as far as I’m concerned, what’s happening with this administration, it’s akin to war crimes. Criminal negligence, science denials, a sluggish response."

So I guess we can compare her response to Trump to childish drivel. To put it politely, she's badly informed. Can you blame her? Apparently, she's just been watching the news.

"Do you think there is blood on the president's hands considering the slow response?" MSNBC's Chuck Todd recently asked.

"More are still going to die because of Donald Trump’s incompetence and lack of leadership," said MSNBC's John Heilemann.

MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell claimed, "More people are dead and dying in America tonight because Donald Trump is president."

CNN's Jim Acosta said, "He became the chaos president, but what the American people want right now, and they're not getting, is a coronavirus president."

Events like these expose how in-sync the media are with the left-wing narrative. It's almost impossible to tell them apart from lefties like Pressley.

Of course, the timeline really reveals Trump acted more quickly than many other so-called leaders, who were too busy thinking about impeachment.

Politico described one early White House coronavirus briefing as "sparsely attended" because it was on the same day as a deadline for senators to submit their impeachment questions. Almost no one showed, except, of course, the virus.

So, how many lives did impeachment cost? And what's it costing now? It's a shame. You'd think we could put politics behind us, like paper on a roll. But the media and their prized political pupils prefer division.

Pressley said relief shouldn't discriminate based on race. Wow, thanks. Has anyone even mentioned that playing a role? It's against the law. And common sense. No wonder she didn't know.

And for 99 percent of Americans, race doesn't play. Pressley is distraught, because all the identity politics BS she built her career on, has gone bye-bye.

Like Antifa and Black Lives Matter, the "oppressed Olympics" have been preempted by reality. We see human suffering and sacrifice, not tribalism. All that's left are opportunists creating a false threat, to blame on Trump.

It's a hoax crime. But thankfully, no one's buying fake news anymore.

Well, except the media.

Adapted from Greg Gutfeld's monologue on "The Five" on April 22, 2020.

