GREG GUTFELD: What you don't know in today's America can hurt you a whole lot

So Friday, a massive story broke out about how our government allowed thousands of rapists and murderers into our country. The source was not some right-wing think tank, a shut-in on social media, or worse, some freaks on morning TV. It was ICE, our own Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Among the non-detained illegals, over 400,000 are convicted criminals, including tens of thousands convicted of sexual assault and homicide.

You know, you think that a report from those in charge of the border telling us that tens of thousands of thugs have entered and remain here would sort of hit the news. But the media was as quiet as Joe Biden watching Jeopardy and trying to play along. They ignored it the way Hillary ignores having her hooves trimmed. Instead, it was reported on X and on Fox. The reason is simple: The legacy news decided the story had to be contained, and so they pulled the plug like Andrew Cuomo at an old folks home. Tens of thousands of rapists and murderers dead and violated Americans and you weren't even told about it.

Remember that the next time you have the urge to trust the media. Trust them as far as you can throw them. And if you're trying to throw anyone from "The View," have the number of a good chiropractor.

So, how does a huge story break and it only shows up here and there? It's like a sewer pipe after Taco Tuesday, maxed out, ready to burst. But instead of calling a plumber, the media forms a seal against it to keep it contained. That's how the news works these days. With the exception of a few outlets, there's an ideological seal by our media against the natural flow of information to the American voter, and it's to prevent anything but the approved election outcome. Approved by them, of course, not you.

And when the pressure gets too much, that sewer pipe bursts and you're the one who has to deal with all the s***. If America knew what happened at the border under Biden-Harris, with tens of thousands of murderers and rapists freed into our country, they'd never in their right minds vote for Harris or any Democrat, no matter how many staged photo ops she takes at a border she helped destroy. Harris visiting our southern border is sort of like Sherman coming back to Atlanta or Alec Baldwin shooting a remake of Young Guns.

So, of course, the news must be suppressed. They aren't even fact-checking the stats because they don't have any. And no one feels better hearing, hey, you know, it's actually only 10,000 violent invaders followed by oh and please call them foreign exchange students. Even worse, so-called sanctuary policies limit local law enforcement cooperation with federal authorities, so ICE can't even arrest illegals convicted of crimes. Some communities ignore requests from ICE to hold criminals longer so the agency can't take them into custody. The result? More vicious, more violent crime in your neighborhood, around your family, your kids.

The news may shock you, but it's not your fault. You just haven't been approved to know about what's really going on. And sadly, in America these days, what you don't know can hurt you a whole lot. Now, this is an issue where we should be able to achieve that political holy grail, bipartisan consensus, because there's no question that most, if not all, Americans are against rape and murder and therefore against the influx of thousands of rapists and murderers into our country.

After all, who could be for that? Besides the makers of ski masks and bleach. So we're left to ask, why is this happening? Maybe they're doing crimes Americans don't want to do. But why aren't the legacy media even bothered by it? Is it because they're protected from the violent consequences? Or do they fear the political consequences? It's both. Because aside from trying to game this election, you can bet there are very few migrant rapists running around in the New York Times newsroom or on George Clooney's Lake Como estate.

But you, like workers with a desk near Brian Stelter's bathroom, you are just collateral damage. So, at the same time, the progressive left hides the actual results of their disastrous policies from you. They're making damn sure they're insulating themselves from those results. It's just so much easier to be a progressive from DNC headquarters.