GREG GUTFELD: We may be witnessing the most anti-establishment campaign in modern history

Now, the Democrats may not create jobs, but they do create a lot of ex-Democrats. Because when you hold a four-day pep rally to introduce your candidates, but tell us nothing about where they stand on issues, smart people know that you're hiding something. And what happens when you hide stuff? Smart people bail. RFK, Jr. is the latest big name to cut the chain from the sinking ship. But you think RFK is unique? No. Let's look at a few others who have fled. There's Elon Musk, who flipped on the left due to those nutty ideas he has about the First Amendment. Before Elon took over X, Hunter's laptop was fake and Dylan Mulvaney's gender was real.

Turns out both had ----. Then there's Joe Rogan, who went from solid left to sort of libertarian right. He's no Trump fan, just a fan of policies that don't mutilate kids. And thanks to calling out libs, his audience grew faster than Rachel Levine's 5:00 shadow. There are others that have left the left: Russell Brand, Dave Rubin, Barry Weiss, Bret Weinstein, Matt Taibbi, Glenn Greenwald, Naomi Wolf, Oliver Stone, Johnny Rotten, Jordan Peterson, Bill Maher. Hell, Tulsi Gabbard, another former Democrat, just endorsed Trump today.

So what's with all these smart people acting smart? Maybe you notice something. Among all these clever original thinkers, you don't see any going in the other direction. You're more likely to see Caitlyn Jenner doing an ad for Just For Men. Sure, we've had Republicans like Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger switch, but that's not over policy. That's personality and ego - theirs. They can't accept that Trump is more popular than they are, but sadly for them, so is hepatitis C. Cartoonist Scott Adams compares it to people going from Windows to Mac. The migration is one way, and once you've gone over, you never return, because switching back would be like going from this to this.

Now there's another former lefty that you all know who also came to his senses. Me. Like a lot of us, I was liberal in my campus days before I had to face the real world. Then I saw the half equation of liberalism. Those pie in the sky demands that leave out the second part of the equation, which is who pays for this s---. Well, that's when someone explained to me where taxes come from. Let's not forget the biggest former Democrat of them all, Donald J. Trump. He used to mingle with sensible Dems in NYC. But after decades of watching their party rot from inside, he took his ginormous pair of balls and went home.

As the Dems whine about losing RFK and now Tulsi, they have only themselves to blame. Because while the left can embrace the American flag once every four years to hide their extremism, the Republicans have a secret advantage: reality. It's hard to play with people's heartstrings when their wallet is empty and their daughter's forced to shower next to a fat dude. And what about those Dems who are screaming about betrayal over RFK? Didn't they just betray their own? Right now, as we speak, there's a visiting angel still cleaning the stab wounds in Joe Biden's back.

Fact is, the most diverse party in history is over here in this hot tub of free radicals. That's because the people on this pirate ship don't hail from a designated group with special demands. No one represents Blacks or gays or women or Black gay women. They're all individuals, from RFK to Tulsi, from evangelical to anarchist. This eclectic, brilliant bunch represent themselves. It's not a bloc, but souls unto themselves. It's the Wild Bunch meets the Magnificent Seven with a splash of expendables thrown in, and it's the most rebellious club on the planet. I just spit out food.

With Trump, RFK and Vance, you may be witnessing the most anti-establishment campaign in modern history. This is real hope and change, not the fake s--- camouflaged in racial dogma and hoaxes. No wonder the media has circled its wagons around Harris. When you see this bunch coming, wouldn't you?