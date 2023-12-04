GREG GUTFELD: If the U.N. can't call out sexual atrocity, what good are they?

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Happy Monday, everybody. So today's Democrats are as confused as Dylan Mulvaney's gynecologist. Because what big-name Dems are realizing now is that after all the posturing about standing with the oppressed and speaking truth to power, the party is now officially in league with rapists, murderers and antisemites, and they didn't even have to join a prison gang. Yeah, let's watch a Democrat talking head try to explain October 7th away.

CNN'S DANA BASH: I've seen a lot of progressive women, generally speaking, so quick to defend women's rights and speak out against using rape as a weapon of war, but downright silent on what we saw on October 7th and what might be happening inside Gaza right now to these hostages. Why is that?

REP. PRAMILA JAYAPAL: I mean, I don't... I don't know that that's true. I think we always talk about the impact of war on women in particular. But I think we have to remember that Israel is a democracy. That is why they are a strong ally of ours. And if they do not comply with international humanitarian law, they are bringing themselves to a place that makes it much more difficult strategically for them to be able to build the kinds of allies.

See, it's about Israel complying with the law. But what law exactly? Is there a law on how to react to the mass rape of women? One more time, Dana.

DANA BASH: With respect, I was just asking about the women and you turned it back to Israel. I'm asking you about Hamas, in fact...

PRAMILA JAYAPAL: I already answered your question, Dana. I said it's horrific and I think that rape is horrific, sexual assault is horrific. I think that it happens in war situations. Terrorist organizations like Hamas obviously are using these as tools. However, I think we have to be balanced about bringing in the outrages against Palestinians.

DANA BASH: And it's horrible. But you don't see Israeli soldiers raping Palestinian women.

PRAMILA JAYAPAL: Well, Dana, I think we're not... We're not... I don't want this to be the hierarchy of oppressions.

Huh? So there you go. In just three words, hierarchies of oppression, she put mass rape in context. You know, it happens in war situations, it's just a tool. But, hey, we need balance. Balance? How is that even possible? Well, when your entire worldview is broken down into either victim or victimizer and the crimes of the so-called victims are always excusable, then of course, you wouldn't think a little thing like rape by Hamas terrorists is any big deal.

She's a symbol of all the progressive women who aren't coming out against October 7th, an event which should be categorized not as terror anymore, but as sexual atrocity. And that needs to be said. Those two words, sexual atrocity, because that phrase puts these apologists on the spot. Because by just calling it terror, we already know the knee jerk response. Ooo, well, one person's terrorist is another one's freedom fighter. But you can't do that with sexual atrocity because where in history is justification for that? It needs to be posed to everyone marching because we've been too easy on these ghouls.

They need to come face to face with the reality of that event. It's a sexual atrocity, and every moment spent on behalf of the perpetrators makes them an accomplice. This weekend, we saw a mob march on a Jewish-owned restaurant in Philly, which is now a daily occurrence around the country. The question to all of them should be, what's your stance on sexual atrocity? Because you're marching, not against sexual atrocity, but against victims of it. And it's something "Squad" members like Pramila should remember when she waves it away. Remember, she's the feminist champion who once tweeted that they owed it to sexual assault survivors everywhere not to confirm Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court. That was based on a decades-old accusation. No police report or evidence. And yet now they downplay sexual atrocity with mountains of gruesome proof.

I guess young Israeli women are not brave, compelling or credible enough for her. Anyone want to help Pramila find her moral compass? Oh, here it is. It was stuck up her a** the whole time. But don't be too surprised by this. These confused heroines think women have dongs. Here's the deputy director for U.N. Women, Sarah Hendriks, when asked to call out Hamas.

CNN'S BIANNA GOLODRYAGA: Is there a reason, though, Sarah, that you can't specifically call out Hamas and the mounting evidence now over seven weeks that Israeli investigators have collected?

SARAH HENDRIKS: U.N. Women always supports impartial, independent investigations into any serious allegations of gender based or sexual violence. These investigations are led by the Office of the High Commissioner of Human Rights. Consequently, in this context and within the U.N. system, it is the Independent International Commission of Inquiry, which for us has the mandate to investigate all alleged violations.

What a dog-faced pony soldier. Do you realize she gets paid to talk like that by us? So many words, so little meaning. If the U.N. can't call out sexual atrocity, what good are they for? I haven't heard that kind of double talk since the time I took mushrooms and tried to listen to Emily Compagno. But let me translate what she said. "I'm a woman and my job is to advocate for women and maybe Hamas raped and killed women but we need to investigate further. And really, those videos could have been staged. But yes, believe all women except now when we believe no women, maybe because they're Jewish. Even when we have the tape, the confessions and the bodies." With friends like that, who needs Ted Bundy? The U.N. calls themselves the global champion for gender equality and it took them two months to condemn Hamas! Two months?! Are they communicating by carrier pigeon? What a**holes. Of course, they couldn't resist adding that they're also calling for peace in occupied Palestinian territory.

Hey U.N., maybe demand Hamas release all the hostages first. But maybe they're too busy asking Hamas leaders to clarify their pronouns. OK, give it a try. Trust me, your pronoun would be headless. You see the point? Something's horribly wrong here. And as we enter an election year, the Dems have a major in-house problem. They claim to represent women but which women, exactly? The ones who pretend to be women? Because that's all that's left. I mean, who's left to defend when you ignore victims of sexual atrocity? The fact is, we have to admit that this movement isn't just orchestrated; it's also emotionally insane. Why are so many unhappy young women willing to join a cause that requires that they deny sexual atrocity? It's an energy shift from one joyless existence to another.

Perhaps in a society of leisure, they migrated to extreme beliefs because all the other stuff is handled. They can cheer for rape because they're bored and they're not in danger, at least not yet. It begs the question about lefty women. In sports, they favor men with d*** over women. In family, they favor punitive activists over moms. In cities, they place the rights of criminals over female victims, and now they happily ignore sexual atrocity. Do female leftists hate women or just themselves? But this is where the left's energy resides, and on our campuses, it's where the left's future resides.

Until President Biden, the traditional Democrats, all two that are left, face a wing of their party who have made common cause with misogynist fascists. Call it what you want: the anti-Israel wing, the anti-capitalist wing, or, as I believe we should call it, the Sexual Atrocity Caucus. Do the women of the Democratic Party have the guts to speak truth to that power? Well, like my dad used to say, before throwing me into the pool, "Don't hold your breath."