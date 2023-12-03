CNN host clashes with progressive Democrat over Hamas' use of sexual violence: 'You turned it back to Israel'

CNN host Dana Bash clashed with progressive Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., over the lack of widespread condemnation of Hamas' use of sexual violence against Israeli women during their Oct. 7 attacks.

"I want to ask you about sexual violence, and it’s kind of remarkable that this issue hasn’t gotten enough attention, globally. Widespread use of rape, brutal rape, sexual violence against Israeli women by Hamas. I’ve seen a lot of progressive women, generally speaking, they’re quick to defend women’s rights and to speak out against using rape as a weapon of war, but downright silent on what we saw on October 7. And what might be happening inside Gaza right now to these hostages. Why is that?" Bash asked.

The "Squad" Democrat suggested that wasn't true and claimed she had already condemned Hamas' treatment of women before quickly turning the conversation back to Israel.

"But I think we have to remember Israel is a democracy. That is why they’re a strong ally of ours. And if they do not comply with international humanitarian law, they are bringing themselves to a place that makes it much more difficult strategically for them to be able to build allies, to keep public opinion with them, and frankly, morally, we cannot say that one war crime deserves another. That is not what international humanitarian law says," Jayapal said.

"With respect, I was just asking about the women, and you turned it back to Israel. I’m asking you about Hamas," Bash said.

The lawmaker said she had already answered the question and added, "we have to be balanced about bringing in the outrages against Palestinians. Fifteen thousand Palestinians have been killed in Israeli air strikes, three-quarters of whom are women and children."

"And it’s horrible," Bash said. "But you don’t see Israeli soldiers raping Palestinian women."

"I don’t want this to be the hierarchies of oppressions," Jayapal said.

The official UN Women X account was widely criticized this week after explicitly condemning the Hamas massacre in Israel for the first time as well as the terrorist group's treatment of women, nearly two months after the attack happened.

U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres announced on Wednesday that the UN would be investigating the Hamas attacks and their use of sexual violence against Israeli women.

"There are numerous accounts of sexual violence during the abhorrent acts of terror by Hamas on 7 October that must be vigorously investigated and prosecuted," Guterres said. His statement added: "Gender-based violence must be condemned. Anytime. Anywhere."

"The View" co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin has also called out international women's organizations for their silence on the sexual violence used against Israeli women.

"The fact that sexual violence was used against Israeli women, and the major women’s groups in this country have not come out and denounced it. This weekend, Sheryl Sandberg put out a gripping video calling for it. That violates every rule of warfare. It is the height of immorality and the fact that the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and Women Empowerment has been silent, the U.N. Committee on Elimination of Discrimination Against Women has been silent, and the international MeToo movement has been silent," Griffin said.

