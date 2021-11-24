Greg Gutfeld: Stories like these show you how the media works

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Recently a violent sex fiend named Darrell Brooks had been released from jail, after posting a minimal bond for punching the mother of his child and trying to run her over. Now, you'd think this guy, who had outstanding warrants wouldn't have been let out – much less allowed back in the same damn car he used to run over a human being. But of course, he was. And then he drove his SUV into a crowd of people in a parade – killed a bunch of them, and kept on going. I'm guessing he wasn’t heading to a "father of the year ceremony."

So how would you describe that? NBC called it "a crash" – which is like calling Joy Behar "chatty." I guess "fender bender" was too wordy. Quote: "authorities have said that Brooks fled the scene of a domestic disturbance just before the crash...It isn't clear if he has another lawyer for the charges related to Sunday’s crash."

WAUKESHA PARADE SUSPECT DARRELL BROOKS FACING 5 COUNTS OF 1ST-DEGREE INTENTIONAL HOMICIDE, HELD ON $5M BAIL

So, just a "crash," guys. An act of god, an honest mistake. You know, Brooks was probably on his way to help victims of white supremacy. And those dead White people were trying to stop him. Sorry, I was channeling MSNBC for a minute there.

But it's stories like these that show you how the media works. They use the lens of race on every story, until the colors change. And that's 'cuz the lens of race, only curves in one direction. Which makes one think, that maybe the lens shouldn't be used at all.

'Cuz - when a story like this appears – involving a Black suspect – they turn the race filter off. Which shows that they don’t report reality – they create it when it suits them. CNN spends more time in wonderland than Alice. With Chris Cuomo and Don Lemon as Tweedle Dee and Tweedle Dumber.

This story won't flood the airwaves like so many stories that led to riots and death. I mean - who’s gunna protest for the people who suffered at the hands of this evil, violent man? Who will make murals for his victims, or name streets after them? See, that just won't work today.

DONALD TRUMP SLAMS PROSECUTORS' ‘MISCONDUCT’ IN KYLE RITTENHOUSE TRIAL AFTER MEETING WITH TEEN IN MAR-A-LAGO

Remember what CNN said just days before. There's nothing more frightening than an "angry White man." So pity for CNN that Brooks is Black, with a long criminal history. But maybe the press can spin this into "he's a white supremacist." I mean Black folks can be white supremacists too, according to the press. Just ask grand cyclops, Larry Elder.

Can you imagine Zucker's disappointment when he found the driver was Black? "how am I gonna pay for that new house on the Vineyard, or the one on Saint Bart’s?" So what do you do when the narrative doesn't fit? Let’s ask Mary Lemanski.

The Illinois Democrat was the social media director for the democrats in DuPage county. But not anymore, after she called the murderous rampage "karma" for Rittenhouse. According to her, karma’s a bitch, but according to me, so is she. Lemanksi also claims she's a comedian that works with Second City Improv. And with material that bad, she could definitely write for Kimmel

Meanwhile "The Squad" keeps pushing for abolishing federal prisons and excessive bail. But to them, excessive bail, is any bail at all. It’s crazy: pushing for more bail reform the same day a felon kills five people while out on bail. That's like pushing for more Wuhan labs after a COVID outbreak. Maybe it’s me, but I’m thinking maybe bail should be higher than Hunter Biden on a trip to Peru. And maybe certain maniacs shouldn’t be bailed out at all.

TUCKER CARLSON: MEDIA WON'T INVESTIGATE MOTIVES IN WAUKESHA MASSACRE – HERE'S WHY

On Monday, AOC demanded answers on excessive bail. AOC loves demanding answers – like which designer dress to wear to a gala, or how to fake cry without cutting onions. It’s the serious questions she always gets wrong.

Apparently, she has not walked the streets of NYC lately, where violent criminals are in and out of jail like Brian Stelter’s in and out of Baskin Robbins. She's good though – she has more security than the pope running out at night for a pack of smokes. What she really needs around her is a straitjacket and a padded room.

Meanwhile, her even dumber cohort, Rashida Tlaib, tried to explain her support for a law that would empty prisons. It's called the "Breathe Act" -- and if it passes, there will be a lot of innocent people who no longer breathe.

WAUKESHA PARADE ATTACK VICTIM, 11, MAKES HER FAMILY LAUGH DESPITE INJURIES: ‘JUST GLUE ME BACK TOGETHER’

Tlaib: Everyone’s like, 'oh my god, we're going to just release everybody.' that's not what I’m saying…

Jonathan Swan: That what the, that says

Tlaib: But did you see how many people are mentally ill that are in prison right now?

Swan: No, I know but the act says that you endorsed actually says release everybody in 10 years

Tlaib: In 10 years but think about it…who are we releasing?

Swan: But there are, like, human traffickers…child sex.

Tlaib: Oh, I know.

Swan: Your proposal is so sweeping, it does, (Tlaib: yeah) it does release everyone and what I’m trying to say to you

Tlaib: Within 10 years and obviously there’s a process of looking at how can we get away from mass incarceration and move towards care first

She makes the cast of "The View" look like rocket scientists. So remember – Brooks killed a bunch of people after being set free weeks ago. That's a consequence of "The Squad's" beliefs. Resentment. Fanaticism, a lust to punish anyone who doesn’t think like they do.

But we cannot forget the Milwaukee DA, John Chisholm, who relentlessly pushed cash-bail reform 'cuz he says it criminalizes poverty. In a 2007 interview, he said: "Is there going to be an individual I divert, or I put into treatment program, who’s going to go out and kill somebody?’ You bet. Guaranteed. It’s guaranteed to happen. It does not invalidate the overall approach."

There you go: the fact that criminals take innocent lives will not invalidate their beliefs in letting these criminals out. The consequences of their actions can't even change their minds.

But hey, I guess we can say something good about Brooks. He didn't cross state lines.

This article is adapted from Greg Gutfeld's opening monologue on the November 23, 2021 edition of "Gutfeld!"