Greg Gutfeld: SF's recall of DA Chesa Boudin is a sign voters are done with 'progressive experiments'

You know, it's always good when dangerous products get recalled. Like, say, defective airbags, or faulty gas pedals, or flimsy children's high chairs — thank God they recalled those, I remember the nasty fall I took at Applebee's on my 40th birthday.

But when something hurts society, you've got to take it off the market. For some reason, however, "The View" is the only exception.

And who could forget my short-lived company, "Greg's Fiery Lawn Darts"? It sounded like a good idea.

NARRATOR: Are you backyard toys making you yawn? Then it's time to set fire to your imagination and your lawn. Introducing "Greg's Fiery Lawn Darts." It's all the danger of ‘70s toys packed with modern incendiary technology. And even if you miss the target, you can still set your a------ neighbor’s yard ablaze. It's fun for the whole family. Plus, we'll throw in this summer's hottest new toy, "Snake Sandbox!" Order now.

Probably shouldn't have sold those during wildfire season. Although the upside without all those stupid trees, I can see into my neighbor's windows again.

But worse than "Fiery Lawn Darts": this flaming A-hole Chesa Boudin.

SHANNON BREAM ON "FOX NEWS @ NIGHT" ON JUNE 7: Breaking news here at this hour. The Associated Press says that San Francisco has ousted that progressive district attorney, Chesa Boudin.

Chesa-bou-day. Chesa-bou-day. Thank you, evil Shannon Bream. Chesa-bou-day.

Finally, SF voters had enough of the car break-ins, the open-air drug-dealing, the shoplifting and disposed of their hard-Left DA like a used condom in the Tenderloin District.

It was a long time coming, his stance on crime was softer than Kevin Spacey at a Girl Scout Jamboree.

The message is clear. If you're going to have someone in charge of prosecuting crimes, maybe don't make it a progressive former public defender who's also the son of a terrorist.

It's like putting one of Bin Laden's kids in charge of the T.S.A.

Boudin, or whatever his name is, is the son of Kathy Boudin and David Gilbert, who were getaway drivers for the 1981 Brink's armored car robbery, in which two cops, Edward O'Grady and Waverly "Chipper" Brown, and the Brink's guard Peter Paige were murdered by their accomplices.

No wonder Boudin has a soft spot for violent thugs, perhaps they reminded him of dear old mom.

Recently in SF, a cab driver was beaten to death by a psycho with a pipe, and Boudin's office treated it as an accidental death, like the fiend was swinging at mosquitoes and the cabdriver just wandered into his path.

The whole thing was just a tragic accident, really. I'm surprised Boudin didn't sue the pipe-maker.

So no wonder the recall was supported by 60% of the voters in early returns. Even the crazy street-poopers said, "This guy's got to go, so do we."

That's a clear majority, something you don't get unless you're voting on something really obvious, like whether I'm better looking than Guy Benson.

Now, let's look at those numbers that are still coming in.

Right, so you look at this right now, that's 89% [who] believe I am more handsome than Guy Benson. I mean, who could be the 11%? They probably don't have HD TV.

Yeah, I think we can call this one early. The last guy to take a beating like that was seen running out of Amber Heard's apartment.

So is the recall election a good sign that voters are finally done with these perverse, progressive experiments that turn the criminal justice system into a catch-and-release program for violent creeps?

I mean, this is SF, where they call anyone to the Right of Che Guevara a fascist. Who's next? George Gascon, we hope. You know, the LA, the DA, whose killers are getting tattoos of, which I think is not a good sign.

Perhaps New York's DA Alvin Bragg, who makes DA stand for, "dumb---," at least when it comes to fighting crime.

Remember, he ordered prosecutors to stop seeking prison sentences for many thugs, downgrading charges in cases including armed robberies. Remember, you could brandish a gun, and it wouldn't count as long as you didn't use it.

I wonder if they apply that logic to flashers on the subway — asking for a friend, Kilmeade.

The result, an explosion in recidivism. Criminals took advantage because unlike politicians, they may be lawless, but they're not stupid. Now we know this rise in violent crime coincides directly with the rise of progressive DAs.

You want cause and effect, there it is, but something's happening now. You look at this recall following February's recalls of SF School Board members for spending all their time renaming schools rather than opening them during COVID.

The only thing worse than progressives not focusing on kids is when they do, and Boudin was one among a class of progs who won in a wave of victories in 2019, vowing to reform the criminal justice system that they deemed racist and unfair, and what happened after that?

Well, crime shot up like a Times Square junkie, Boudin's rein was a bigger bomb than the ones his mom whipped up in the family kitchen.

The radical change they pushed, ending cash bail, no longer prosecuting crime, reducing sentences, ended up creating more crime and more misery for everyone else, especially minorities.

So whose system ended up as more racist? It's the one who believed minorities would have a higher tolerance for mayhem.

So maybe the tide is turning and not just in the City by the Bay. Hopefully now the streets might get safer, not just from dangerous criminals, but also dangerous DAs.