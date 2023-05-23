GREG GUTFELD: The NAACP doesn't want people to catch on to the fact that Florida is a great state for all

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Happy Monday, everyone, huh? Yeah, so let's get into it. The NAACP has issued a formal travel advisory for the state of Florida. And why, you ask -- is it the weather? The crime? Is it meth addicted iguanas falling from the sky? I wish. I'd save so much on meals and drugs. No, it's because if you go to Florida, you might just stay there and that can't happen. They say, quote, "Governor Ron DeSantis' aggressive attempts to erase Black history and restrict diversity, equity and inclusion programs in Florida schools." That's the reason.

All right. First, it's not true. Black history is being taught, but the rest of it's actually kind of a compliment. I mean, accusing Florida of restricting DEI programs. That's like accusing me of restricting chlamydia. But you should thank me because the only equity diversity creates is ensuring that all races are illiterate. But they claim there's not enough diversity. And that's a threat to your physical health, without evidence at all. But it's weird the NAACP does a travel advisory. I do love it, though, when they report on ski conditions.

But, you know, maybe stay in your lane on this. I don't go to Jiffy Lube for their take on no cash bail. So before I criticize the NAACP, I should point out that I'm not Black. But unlike some late night hosts, I won't pretend to be either. So here is the rest of the advisory, "Florida is openly hostile toward African-Americans, people of color and LGBTQ individuals. Before traveling to Florida, please understand that the state devalues and marginalizes the contributions of and the challenges faced by African Americans and other communities of color."

So, "openly hostile," what does that even mean? What, do White people just spring out from behind bushes and scream, "We love khakis!" It's true. We do. But where's the proof? I mean, have you been to Miami? It's hardly the cast of Friends. And their tourism industry is thriving. Over 37 million people have visited the state so far this year. And I'm pretty sure they weren't all White, were they? I mean, some of them even look like this. Don Lemon was there. And they definitely weren't all straight. If Key West got any gayer, the airport would be in a Pottery Barn.

So more people moved to Florida in 2022 than any other state. And they're not just going to Disney World to see Mickey transition into Minnie. They're sticking around. And why? Well, it's turning red. It's freer and it's good for everyone. Contrast that with Democrat-run states like California, New York and Illinois, which had the largest net domestic out migration in that same time period. I haven't seen that many people run screaming since Brian Kilmeade removed his shirt at the gym. In other words, even Dems don't want to live in the mess they created. You know, they may be morons, but they're not stupid. Even Gavin Newsom went to Florida. And we could tell because we followed the trail of hair gel.

But again, what is exactly happening to Black people who travel to Florida? The NAACP's dire warnings doesn't say. Perhaps because nothing is happening except good things and in a state that's exploding red, you can't have that. So you need a lie. One that the media gobbles up. The fact is, this is a stunt that offers no helpful advice because it's not meant to. NAACP President Derrick Johnson revealed that this advisory is really about getting people they don't like out of office.

Yeah, it's all going to be gone. So, yeah, it's a stunt and it would remain a harmless one if its phony warning doesn't take up space for real ones. You know, like for states where crime's insane and inflation drains your savings. See, unlike Dem run cities, Florida isn't experiencing an actual crime epidemic, which explains how threats are now defined as being misgendered. And you're being told that your ideas are ridiculous and historical facts are wrong.

But the only true threat to Blacks isn't Florida laws. It's crime and it's inflation. Two things the Dems can create out of thin air, and it's a threat to all of us. And that's the real fear that the left worries about now that their disastrous social and economic policies might in fact unite every person of different creeds and colors against their own desire to create a Marxist dystopia.

So you need to create a new, amorphous threat, the kind that doesn't show up in crime stats or in morgues. So the NAACP is lying to Blacks, but for a reason. They don't want them to catch on that Florida is a great state for all kinds of people, especially those who don't see themselves as victims.