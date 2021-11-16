Greg Gutfeld: The media got what they wanted and pretend you deserve it

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Thanks to the supply chain crisis, there's been a shortage of everything but idiots. Yep: for some reason the chain that supplies lying morons is flowing more smoothly than the flatulence out of Biden’s butt. That’s one area where Biden’s excelled at "job creation."

Fact is the media is impervious to any of the challenges and struggles regular Americans face. Largely because those in the media make a lot of money and they're stupid. For some reason those things go together like dating apps and STDs.

Also, unlike the media, regular Americans get fired for waving their weenies in the workplace. At least, that’s how I got fired from Burger King.

TUCKER CARLSON: MEDIA AND BIG TECH LIED ABOUT THE KYLE RITTENHOUSE CASE – HERE'S THE TRUTH

But it's that combination of wealth-caused arrogance and stupidity that results in all kinds of laughable analysis -- the kind that would give the best "ALF" episode a run for its money. Like over at NBC, Stephanie Ruhle keeps trotting out this same old line to defend Joe Biden. Tell us the dirty little secret, Steph!

Stephanie Ruhle: The dirty little secret here, Willie, while nobody likes to pay more, on average, we have the money to do so. Household savings hit a record high over the pandemic, we didn't really have anywhere to go out and spend.

That’s not so much a secret as it is "something a person with a major head injury would say." A "secret" would be "how any of you keep your jobs." If she were any more of a dumbbell, Chris Cuomo would be curling her.

Yeah, they're still saying that inflation isn't bad 'cuz the government printed all this money and gave it to you to spend. Which of course, drives up prices since money becomes cheaper once you print more of it. Dems know the economy about as well I know the layout of the big and tall men’s store. With their logic, why doesn’t the government just print a trillion-dollar bill for everyone? "We’re all rich, baby!"

ABC TOUTS 1619 PROJECT'S NIKOLE HANNAH-JONES AS ‘SYMBOL OF TRUTH’

But you couldn't come up with anything dumber – oh wait, what’s Tiffany Cross gonna say about truck drivers?

Tiffany Cross, MSNBC: This is again an industry populated by a lot of White men over the age of 55. This group of people overwhelmingly voted for Trump. Some people have talked about, you know, aggressive truck drivers cutting them off or not being helpful. So, obviously the more populated it is with people of color, I think you'll see less of that.

Excellent work there Tiffany – take the supply chain crisis, and turn it into a mush of racism, sexism, Trump and rude driving. All she left out was the pee tape, or in the case of our nation's truckers – a pee bottle.

But underlying all of the criticism is a not-so-subtle mockery of everyday concerns. Take captain neck fat over at CNN. Taking a much-needed break after devouring a gingerbread house made of pork. Stelter tweeted this picture of a supermarket aisle filled with milk and wrote: "'The supply chain!'" she exclaims, looking for milk for 2-year-old,". "'look at this amazing, overflowing abundance,'" he responds."

‘THE VIEW’ CO-HOST SUNNY HOSTIN BLAMES KAMALA HARRIS' UNPOPULARITY ON AMERICAN MISOGYNY

Meanwhile, the average 10-year-old from Iowa can tell him most milk is produced locally and is not imported. But our portly prevaricator thinks we get all our 2 percent low-fat dairy from only the finest regions in France. He may have also said, "let them eat cake" – but that’s his answer to everything.

I'm surprised he didn't include a pic of a woman breastfeeding, and write: see, no supply chain delay there!

But Brian hosts a dying show called (ironically) "Reliable Sources," which has yet to admit that the four-year narrative they pushed on Russian collusion was as real as a stripper's boobs. Once again his network relies on Americans’ forgetfulness when it comes to the repetitive deceptions, and the damage it did to so many institutions, including and especially the media.

But hey it’s not like the media gets anything right am I right?

Skit of media spinning a purse burglary into something positive

So as they continue to push lies like a farmer pushes a wheelbarrow of manure, as they call on their own industry to stop treating Republicans as normal.

MSNBC SKIPS KYLE RITTENHOUSE DEFENSE'S CLOSING ARGUMENT AFTER AIRING PROSECUTOR'S CASE TO JURY

Jennifer Rubin: I think you also have to have some new ground rules for the media. I think they have to stop treating republicans like normal politicians. They're not normal politicians. This is not normal conduct. This is a party that spends its entire time cooking up these ridiculous cultural memes, fanning violence and coming up with outright lies.

Is that Woody Allen in a wig? That's funny – Jennifer Rubin calling out anyone as abnormal. That’s like Andrew Cuomo telling a TSA agent: "keep your hands to yourself." Of course, Rubin’s the sell-out they quote whenever they want to bash conservatives.

The kind of "Republican" who makes Mitt Romney look like Abe Lincoln. Jennifer Rubin is so bad, even the Reuben sandwich is considering changing its name to something less embarrassing – like "s*** burger."

But it's not surprising -the media's brazen defense of Joe's downfall. It's as irrational as the attacks on Trump, but in reverse. Perhaps they know what a mistake they made – trading peace and prosperity, in exchange for fewer mean tweets.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Was it worth less food on the table? Was it worth shortages and $4 gas? Was it worth giving China such a boost that even our allies are taking Mandarin lessons?

Now they got what they wanted - in all its misery -- and they pretend you deserve it too. Good luck with that.

This article is adapted from Greg Gutfeld's opening monologue on the November 15, 2021 edition of "Gutfeld!"