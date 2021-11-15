MSNBC skips Kyle Rittenhouse defense's closing argument after airing prosecutor's case to jury

MSNBC snubbed the defense team of Kyle Rittenhouse during closing arguments on Monday after airing the prosecutor's case to the jury that the 18-year-old was guilty of murder.

Rittenhouse's trial is coming to a close after weeks of intensity in the courtroom with prosecutors arguing to the jury that he intended to kill Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber as well as Gaige Grosskreutz, who survived following the altercation. The defense argued Rittenhouse was acting in self-defense.

However, after hours of coverage dedicated to the prosecutors, both MSNBC as well as CNN opted out of covering the kickoff of the defense team's closing argument, airing the White House ceremony of President Biden signing the bipartisan infrastructure bill into law.

Following some on-air analysis of Biden's legislative achievement, CNN returned to the Rittenhouse case, missing the first hour of the defense's closing argument.

Meanwhile, MSNBC returned to its normally-scheduled programming with "Deadline: White House" host Nicolle Wallace hyping Trump ally Steve Bannon's surrender to authorities after he was indicted for defying a congressional subpoena.

Long before the Rittenhouse trial even began, the teen was villainized by the liberal media, particularly by MSNBC.

MSNBC contributor Jason Johnson compared Rittenhouse to a "school shooter" and even declared him "the enemy" while analyst John Heilemann said he was "arguably a domestic terrorist" who crossed state lines "with the intent to shoot people."

"Morning Joe" co-host Joe Scarborough claimed Rittenhouse was "just running around shooting and killing protesters."

"What a dark, dystopian scene where a 17-year-old boy is carrying around a rifle running around and gunning down protesters," Scarborough added.