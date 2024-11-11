GREG GUTFELD: The media points fingers at everyone but itself

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

So it's post-mortems galore, watching the media point fingers at everyone but themselves. But really, this is just a mass misdirection in an effort to save what's left of their credibility. And like true psychopaths, the media lacks the empathy to realize that we know they're lying. And we knew it's been them all along. So what you're seeing now is a ruse.

See, the media is like the creep who gets rid of the spouse, but then volunteers to lead the search party. Except in this case, it was a disappearance of truth. And now they're volunteering to search for it, telling us where to look and actually expecting us to include them, even though they're metaphorically covered in blood. And Brian Stelter is actually covered in tomato sauce. But they're terrified not just of Trump, but of losing their influence. So now they're starting to sound like us.

MSNBC'S MIKA BRZEZINSKI: Interesting message for Democrats. Maureen Dowd's piece for The New York Times entitled "Democrats and the Case of Mistaken Identity Politics." Some Democrats are finally waking up and realizing that woke is broke. Democratic insiders thought people would vote for Kamala Harris even if they didn't like her to get rid of Trump. But more people ended up voting for Trump, even though many didn't like him because they liked the Democratic Party less.

Now, remember, that's the same duo who blamed Kamala's loss on racist Black and Hispanic men. So maybe they finally ran out of people to scapegoat and the only targets left are in the mirror, except they keep breaking those. Listen to Jen Psaki dishing out advice.

5 MISTAKES THAT DOOMED KAMALA HARRIS' CAMPAIGN AGAINST TRUMP

JEN PSAKI: Look, I happen to believe that Donald Trump is a major threat to our democracy. Too many people either didn't buy it and didn't show up or were willing to price in the risk because other issues were more important to them. And the answer to that failure isn't to say fascism doesn't matter. It does. Or to say everyone who didn't vote for Harris is to blame for not hearing or understanding the threat. It's for candidates to rethink how they prioritize what they talk about moving forward. It's to rethink how they engage moving forward. Do that Joe Rogan podcast, by the way.

Uh, little late. Jen, I'd say quit while you're ahead, but you're so far behind, you need to circle back to wipe your own butt. Dems all over are sounding the alarm on what Trump will do. Geraldo suggests Trump could demand a third term. Thankfully, he made this prediction while wearing a shirt. Don't worry, Geraldo – if Trump takes a third term, you'll be too old to know what a president is.

Many predict Trump will break the law or violate the Constitution. Sorry, he's not going to put "The View" in an internment camp, although they could use the exercise. But they assume Republicans would go along with lawbreaking, like using the levers of government to target political opponents. In other words, they assume Republicans are just like them, but they're not. And it shows that the media and the Dems don't know any actual Republicans.

HARRIS PAID OPRAH $1 MILLION IN FAILED BID TO HELP CAMPAIGN: REPORT

The closest they've come is smelling one of Liz Cheney's farts in the green room. For Republicans, the Constitution, the Bill of Rights – that comes first. If Trump tries to unconstitutionally take away anyone's rights, we'll be first in line to stop it. We always are. After all, isn't Trump's main promise that he's going to actually enforce the damn law, as in have a border, remove criminal gangs, restore order to the cities?

Show me this great respect for the law that the Dems have. Was it during the 2020 Summer of Love when Kamala helped bail out the rioters? And Gwen Walz kept her windows open because she loves the smell of burning Firestone radials in the morning? What about a president that's incapacitated? Isn't a president who keeps falling down, supposed to step down? And yet, no 25th Amendment or forced resignation. A move, by the way, that prevented the first Black woman from becoming president. And yet they accuse you of bigotry because you didn't vote for Harris.

Now, never mind that Trump increased his numbers with Blacks, Hispanics, and, yes, even suburban White women. Turns out Mr. Hitler himself, Mr. Racist, Mr. Misogynist, is more about inclusion than the Democrats themselves. And these accusations of racism are coming from people who said nothing when the Democratic Party itself rejected Kamala. Kamala's 2020 primary for president made the Hindenburg look like SpaceX. But we're the racist ones? No.

Fact is, Kamala is about as popular with both parties as crabs are at a nudist colony. I mean, she had to appear with Liz Cheney so she wouldn't be the least popular person on stage. But it's so much easier just to call us Nazis. It's certainly easier than reporting on a candidate who can't answer a question without cackling like a hyena who's twirling on the wrong end of an electric toothbrush. But it was them who didn't want her, or they could have had her. I mean, she could have been president. Use the 25th Amendment. That would have been lawful, actually. So why didn't they do that? Was it racism? Was it misogyny? Because, you know, they can still do it.

CNN GUEST: Joe Biden has been a phenomenal president and he's lived up to so many of the promises he's made. There's one promise left that he can fulfill, being a transitional figure. He could resign the presidency in the next 30 days. Make Kamala Harris the president of the United States.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

See, bats--- crazy people can be right. If they truly believe Kamala was denied the presidency because of racism and sexism, Biden can resign right now and she could be president for two and a half months. So what are they waiting for? They can make history or herstory. So why haven't they done it? Who are the Nazis now?