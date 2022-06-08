Greg Gutfeld: The media attempts to revive Jan 6 to save Biden's imploding presidency

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

In preparation for the made-for-primetime show trial on the Jan. 6 riots, House Dems have hired a former ABC News executive, James Goldston, to polish up their trumped-up turd.

Their goal: Take old, battered exaggerations and re-purpose it as new, improved outrage. What Beatlemania was to the Fab Four, this hearing is to Trump Derangement Syndrome. Keep it going as long as possible to divert from Biden's miseries.

But it's nuts.

A political party secures primetime real estate on a major network, ABC, who once employed the producer — and it's also owned by Disney. Can you find a more obvious case of collusion between party and the press?

The special features interviews and pre-produced videos and it airs smack-dab at 8 p.m.

…

But it's worth it because some in the media think Jan. 6 is bigger than all your hardships combined.

MSNBC: There are so many things that people are juggling — between gas prices and inflation, baby formula, abortion and the shootings that are happening. These lawmakers are going to try to now have a narrative to focus the country's attention, to say, "Look at this thing, do not turn away and understand that while all those other things are really, really important, the foundation of our country, what makes our country function is a democracy that we have to protect."

They got to force-feed it. If you can't call that state-run propaganda, then what is state-run propaganda? Honestly, could you imagine the Republican Party securing primetime coverage for a hearing on Hunter Biden and how the media claimed his laptop was Russian disinfo?

Of course not.

The big tech overlords wouldn't even let you discuss it without suspending your account. They probably have to air it on Animal Planet.

How about the Biden family's China and Ukraine connections? That could be a hearing or a primetime hearing on the Russian collusion hoax. That was a slow-rolling coup.

You want more? How about actual terrorism and destruction?

Take left-wing attorneys Colinford Mattis and Urooj Rahman. They were accused of throwing a Molotov cocktail into a police car in New York and faced domestic terrorism charges, 30 years in jail.

But since they were rioting on behalf of BLM and targeting cops, their acts of terrorism became acts of heroism. It's just like those violent demonstrations when Trump was elected.

Remember that footage? The media doesn't. They buried that, too.

But this week, the White House agreed to what Jonathan Turley calls a breathtaking reduction in these terrorist charges that will likely result in just a few years of jail time.

Remember, Mattis had been accused of having a pile of firebombs in his car and was filmed trying to hand them out to other rioters. Rahman was caught on camera throwing bombs that had boasted about it like she just threw a one-hitter against the Yankees.

They pleaded guilty last year to one count of possessing and making an explosive device, but now they can withdraw the earlier plea and instead plead to conspiring to assemble bombs and damage the patrol car.

It's like they were tossing water balloons instead. Keep in mind, the backdrop for all of this is Trump supporters rotting in jail for a year-and-a-half for an unguided, often unhinged tour of the Capitol building.

If this keeps up, these BLM bombers will be sentenced to a romantic vacay in Honolulu. They can make Molotov cocktails with pineapple and paper umbrellas in them.

I bring this up, of course, to show you the sharp difference in treatment compared to the Jan. 6 protesters. They were called a threat to police and indeed some were.

But yet here, two scum buckets could have burned officers alive, and now their sentences are closer to tax fraud than terrorism. I doubt ABC will devote a single minute to that because it's not just about show trials, but no-show trials.

The guy producing this Jan. 6 special, Goldston, presided over ABC News up until 2021, and he was involved in several scandals, notably a Jeffrey Epstein cover-up story.

Remember that video of ABC News anchor Amy Robach claiming the network killed her story on Epstein and Prince Andrew's sexual misconduct on the Lolita Express? Sorry, this story wasn't killed — it just hanged itself in its cell.

See the guy running this Jan. 6 comedy hour shows you how the legacy media works. It's about turning on and off the news faucet. Jeffrey Epstein turned the faucet off.

Jan. 6, turn it on and leave the room until the house is totally flooded. As for everything else, the other riots, the crime wave, the border crisis — you'll find Jimmy Hoffa before you find any of that.

Instead, as they see Biden's presidency imploding, they could only do one thing to save it: Revive Jan. 6.

They've got their work cut out for them, but then again, Disney is great at producing fiction.