GREG GUTFELD: Our health is now the next target for identity based ideology

So happy Tuesday everyone. Tonight let's take a trip back in time, all the way back to the summer of 2023. That's when the mysterious figure known as President Biden established the first ever Office of Climate Change and Health Equity, a new bureaucracy deep within the Department of Health and Human Services.

Well, at least health and human services belong together, but climate change and health equity might as well be the office of brains and Joy Behar. So why bring this up now? Well, the Office of Climate Change and Health Equity, or OCCHE, rhymes with Fauci, wants to scold you. And the scold in charge is America's Assistant Secretary for Health Admiral Rachel Levine. Take a look.

ADMIRAL RACHEL LEVINE: Hello, I'm Admiral Rachel Levine. This Black History Month, I'm pleased to partner with OMH in advancing better health through better understanding for Black communities. Climate change is having a disproportionate effect on the physical and mental health of black communities. Black Americans are more likely than white Americans to live in areas in housing that increase their susceptibility to climate related health issues, and 65% of Black Americans report feeling anxious about climate change's impact.

Why is it when I see her I get hungry for Quaker Oats? Anyway, that was like a Saturday Night Live sketch, except I nearly laughed. It makes me wonder, how long do you have to be at sea for Admiral Levine to start looking good? Now, maybe it's true that an apple a day might keep the doctor away, but when located in a woman's neck, it raises a few flags. But now Levine is pushing a government program that stirs up racial discord, wasting money to fit a crisis that doesn't exist and you're funding this ****. Seriously, Blacks are more affected by climate. Do rain clouds follow Black people around like an a Charlie Brown cartoon? If a Black guy, an Asian guy, and a Hispanic guy are outside in the rain, does only one of them get wet?

There aren't a lot of tsunamis raging through South Side Chicago or Philly, though they could use one to wash away the needles and the bloodstains. But minorities in urban areas have bigger worries than the weather. It's not hail unless you mean hail of gunfire. And those bullets aren't coming from climate deniers or white racists. But I'm sure if a tsunami did rage through Chicago, Jussie Smollett would say two white guys stole his galoshes. As for Blacks feeling anxious about climate change, join the club.

Dems always cite statistics about Americans being scared of their propaganda, as if it's scientific proof of that propaganda. It's like how tense Joe Machi gets every time I scream, you're fired. But still, there you are. But if you spend 30 years convincing people the weather is going to kill them, some folks are going to believe it. It's the same with preventing trans surgery among kids: do that and you kill kids, says the admiral. Seriously, how am I supposed to take health advice from Levine, who claims that restricting gender surgery cost the lives of young people? Science says no.

A new long term study finds that gender dysphoria is not a significant cause of suicide in adolescence. Furthermore, long term Swedish studies found that post-op transgender people have a considerably higher risk of suicidal behavior than the general population. In other words, the idea that kids will kill themselves if they're not allowed to transition is a lie created to keep us from raising concerns. No wonder some hospitals have become Jiffy Lube for gender surgery. But that's what science is now, where junk science is pushed by the so-called experts on our dime and we're not supposed to say a peep or we'll be canceled. Then again, we live in a country where the guy in charge rubs gold bond medicated powder on his gums and denture cream on his nuts because he can't remember which is which.

But here's a clue, according to a Stanford study, over the past 20 years, the medical profession has gone from 60% Republican to 80% Democrat. No wonder our medical system has gone totally woke. Examples are everywhere, earlier this month, U.C. San Francisco invited Dante King, a professor of medical education, whatever that is, to lecture students about how white people are psychopaths when it's really just captive.

DANTE KING: Whites are psychopaths, and their behavior represents an underlying biologically transmitted proclivity with roots deep in their evolutionary history... I think whites are psychopathic. I think there are many lies, the level of lying that white people do that has started since colonialism, we're just used to it.

Imagine if a white guy was saying that about Blacks. Then there was John Hopkins chief diversity officer Sherita Golden, sending out a mass email blasting her colleagues for being white, able bodied, heterosexual, male or English speaking. You know a doctor used to tell you to turn your head and cough. Now she just grabs your stones and squeezes till you say you're sorry. I might ask for that.

You got to ask yourself, who's got the privilege these days? If all those privileged folks are the ones who have to sit there and get yelled at, isn't the person wagging their finger at you the one you're not supposed to talk back to, or else you're racist? Isn't she the one with all the privilege?

Last November, the American Psychiatric Association published a textbook titled Gender Affirming Psychiatric Care, which noted, "...scientific neutrality is a fallacy," the textbook uses the word "oppress" 60 times, "victim" 63 times, "intersectional" 62 times and "queer" 83 times. That's not a textbook, it's an Antifa rally. And now you got applications for our country's med schools demanding diversity statements and calls for schools to remove the MCAT admission test as a requirement. Why not remove the requirements for surgeons to wash their hands or remove the glove requirement for prostate exams?

Look, you don't have to be smart to sterilize kids, you just have to follow orders. This madness isn't just here. British health officials, this is crazy, now claim that breast milk produced by trans women, i.e. dudes, after taking a bunch of drugs and hormones to produce it, is as healthy for babies as milk from a genetic female. And that's if you don't choke on the chest hair. Anyway, it's enough to make anyone lactose intolerant, but what does any of this crap have to do with medicine? It doesn't.

Our health is now the next target for identity based ideology. When? The point is, science is what it is, not what activists tell you it is, it's illogical and it puts everyone in danger. And if you end up with a woke doctor, the next medical professional you might see is the coroner.