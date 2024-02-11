'Whites are psychopaths': UCSF guest speaker claims laws allow men to 'rape Black women'

The University of California, San Francisco recently hosted a speaker who suggested Whites were "psychopathic" as part of a Black History Month event.

On Thursday, author Dante King delivered a lecture titled "Diagnosing Whiteness and Anti-Blackness: White Psychopathology, Collective Psychosis and Trauma in America," promoting his upcoming book of the same name.

The Young America’s Foundation released a montage of clips from his roughly 90-minute lecture where he appeared to disparage White people and called on others to do the same.

"Whites are psychopaths," King said. "And their behavior represents an underlying, biologically transmitted proclivity with roots deep in their evolutionary history. How many of you can see the proclivity that evolved deep within the evolutionary history of Whiteness? By show of hands, how many of you could see it? Some people are sitting here, ‘Oh no, I don’t want to raise my hand,’ that’s called denial."

King reiterated his point later adding, "I think Whites are psychopathic. I think there are many lies. The level of lying that White people do that has started since colonialism. We’re just used to it."

His other comments included claiming that "Anti-Blackness" is "the foundation of all American, all White American institutions." To make his point, he remarked that raping Black women is "written in the law."

"There is no discussion about the delusions and the perversion of Whiteness. Say this with me: rape culture in America is a legal, economic, and moral institution. So we’re going to…we have it written in the law, you can rape Black women – but we’ve never been a racist country. This goes beyond gaslighting, and it’s rooted in psychological delusion," King said.

In another clip, he appeared to defend violent crimes.

"Teenagers, young people who are going out committing home invasions and hitting women over the head with objects and stealing their purses — I want you to just say that’s human nature," King said.

He later summarized, "I’m not seeking agreement from White people at all. I don’t prioritize Whiteness or White people in my work in that way."

Fox News Digital reached out to King’s team for a comment. In a reply, they provided notes for his presentation citing three state Supreme Court decisions from 1855, 1859 and 1918 that King claims allow for the rape of Black women. The notes also cited multiple state laws between 1802 and 1858 that "specifically focused on protecting White women."

His notes did not cite a state law that specifically allowed for the rape of Black women, though he wrote that "Black women and non-white women were exempted from these rape statutes and laws."

Fox News Digital also reached out to the University of California, San Francisco.

