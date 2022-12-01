GREG GUTFELD: Elon Musk is ticking off all the elite

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Once again, Elon Musk is pissing off all the right people. At first it was Hollywood, everyone and their coke dealer either threatening to leave Twitter or left Twitter because they couldn't handle all the free speech.

The only speech they can handle is usually the script someone else wrote for them. This week you got Jim Carrey tweeting that he's leaving. Good, don't let the door hit you and your talking a** on the way out.

But now there's another reason you won't hear about his movies. Then it was the far-lefties like AOC, every other tweet from her was like a deranged note a crazy ex would leave on your bedroom mirror in lipstick. You know, I should know — it has happened to me a couple of times. Now it's Antifa.

First of all, who knew they could actually read? These morons are so dumb, when they have to go to the bathroom, they scratch at the front door so someone will let them out.

The Intercept reports that several freaks have had their accounts suspended after right-wing operatives appealed directly to Musk to ban them. The lefties blame Andy Ngo, a far-right citizen journalist, and when I say far-right, I mean so far, everything he's written about these scumbags has been right.

Last week, he tweeted at Elon that Antifa Twitter accounts were promoting riots, to which Musk replied, "Incitement to violence will result in account suspension." Now see how easy that was, Jack Dorsey? Why didn't you think of that two years ago?

And so they were kicked off Twitter faster than you can say, "How do you like that, you non-showering, Marxist-loving, yellow-bellied scum buckets?"

Yeah, they were kicked off faster than Brian Kilmeade holding on to a cliff in one of my many reoccurring dreams — every time. And before you knew it, Portland's Antifa chapter was threatening revenge, organizing protests at Tesla dealerships.

The upside? They won't have to set the electric cars on fire when they'll just catch fire on their own. And what kind of person even agrees with these miscreants?

ANNOUNCER: Never classy, she is so sassy, feeling maligned, slowly losing her mind. Can't keep opinions to herself with white fragility on her bookshelf. Overeducated and under-medicated. She won't be happy 'til we're all castrated. She's the one that we call Dirtbag Deb.

DIRTBAG DEB: Hey, Elon Musk banned Antifa. That is unnecessary censorship. We, I mean, they didn't do anything wrong.

MAN: Look, Deb, I don't have time for this, OK? I got to…

DIRTBAG DEB: "Elon Musk spews hate speech, and he must be stopped." That's a good one. I'm going to tweet that.

MAN: Well hold on, wait a minute. Isn't that you calling for censorship?

DIRTBAG DEB: Yeah, so?

MAN: Well, you're freely tweeting your opinion, that's kind of hypocritical, right?

DIRTBAG DEB: Huh? You really made me think. [Screams]

Violence. Meantime, you got dedicated Supercuts user — that's sad — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen claiming she misspoke when she said there's no basis to review Musk's Twitter purchase. You know, she looks like Newt Gingrich, if he was transitioned.

At a New York Times event yesterday, she said the deal would warrant a government review if national security concerns were raised, which was a complete 180 from when she told CBS just a few weeks ago that there's no basis for an investigation. Yep, she caved faster than Jerry Nadler on a hunger strike. I haven't seen a reversal like that since Brit Hume wrestled Tyrus. I think they were wrestling.

Of course, the White House is pissed because now that Elon owns it, they know they can no longer control the site's narratives. Elon said yesterday that before he bought Twitter, the "obvious reality" was that Twitter "has interfered in elections" through content moderation.

And now Twitter's old content moderator admits that was wrong. He's referring to the censorship of the New York Post's blurb about Hunter Biden's laptop, all to make sure old Joe would be stinking up the Oval Office with emissions created by chasing crabcakes with vanilla Ensure. Yeah.

Then there's Liz Warren imploding when asked about Elon.

FOX BUSINESS REPORTER HILLARY VAUGHN: Republicans say that Democrats are picking on Elon Musk.

SEN. ELIZABETH WARREN: Elon Musk is doing just fine.

VAUGHN: But do you think that users have a right to freedom of speech, even if what they're saying is wrong or offensive?

WARREN: I think that one human being should not decide how millions of people communicate with each other... One human being should not be able to go into a dark room by himself and decide, "Oh, that person gets hurt from, that person doesn't." That's not how it should work.

And there she goes. Have you ever noticed how these politicians are always in a hurry, but nothing ever gets done? Where are they going? Where's she going?

She's either late for a committee hearing or she has a tiny bladder. Anyway, she's as bitter as a bowl of peyote. Why don't you rain dance back to the commune... For God's sakes, stop dressing like Prince. Then there's this clown answering questions to the best of her ability, which is none.

PETER DOOCY: When are you guys going to delete the White House Twitter account?

KARINE JEAN-PIERRE: Why would we do that?

DOOCY: Well, you're saying that you're keeping an eye on Twitter because it might not be a suitable platform, so why use it?

JEAN-PIERRE: Look, I want to be very clear here. The president has always said and he has been very, very clear in his belief that it is important for social media platforms to continue to take steps to reduce hate speech and misinformation.

Well, this lady looks down more often than someone trying on new shoes. She says the site must reduce hate speech and misinformation. Oddly, though, it's the left that seems to corner that market. But Elon's not just pissing off these bozos. The E.U. has threatened to ban Twitter unless he abides by its strict rules on content moderation.

The European head told Musk he must adhere to a checklist of rules, including ditching an arbitrary approach to reinstating banned users. What does that mean? Pursuing disinformation aggressively and agreeing to extensive, independent audits by next year or else.

Well, I guess this idiot forgot that although Twitter is global, it's still as American as Cinnamon Pop Tarts and 4th of July mattress sales. Which makes me wonder, how do you say blow it out your a** in German, French, Italian, Spanish, Swedish and Polish?