GREG GUTFELD: Dems demand diversity over everything else, but it's our fault for noticing

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Every day in the mainstream media, there's a headline that goes "Republicans pounce, Republicans seize." Or they might switch it up and say, "Republicans accuse." And invariably, the thing Republicans are pouncing or seizing on is something that the Dems are actually doing. Case in point-- The New York Times has a glowing piece this week titled "Immigrants Are Becoming U.S. Citizens at Fastest Clip in Years." The lead adding, "New citizens say they're looking forward to voting in November." You don't say.

The whole piece brags about how many new immigrants they're pumping through the system, and how many of them are going to vote. That's in addition to all the illegals they're letting in every single day, of course. That's how Democratic-controlled states have gained congressional seats, as President Trump tried to end this by forcing the census to ban all non-citizens from apportionment. But one of Biden's first acts was to reverse this policy while opening the border to millions of illegals. The goal? To increase how many electoral votes states have in elections, because those votes are based on the number of residents as determined by the census.

So, by including illegals, a state can gain extra votes in Congress. So it's no wonder the same libs who freak out over gentrification want wide open borders. God forbid an urban neighborhood gets a Whole Foods, but MS13 sets up shop on the corner? That's just more votes. But back to the Times' piece, where one expert notes, "The surge in naturalization efficiency is potentially reshaping the electorate, months before a pivotal election. Every citizenship application could be a vote that decides Senate seats or even the presidency." For the Dems, of course.

DEMS TRY TO BLOCK GREEN PARTY CANDIDATE FROM PRESIDENTIAL BALLOT IN MAJOR SWING STATE

Since new citizens overwhelmingly tend to be Democrat instead of Republican. And I get it. Why not vote for the people who keep promising you free stuff? And after another election or two, when these new citizens realize the Democrats suck, there's already a new wave of naive voters coming in. The Dems can't win if everybody knows better, so they got to keep pumping in new rubes to exploit. They're playing chess. Why? The Republicans are playing with themselves. But we shall see as the Dems do the thing they're outright bragging about.

They call you a bigot for noticing this replacement theory. They don't call it replacing, they call it reshaping. The Dems do this a lot. It's never their fault for cheating. It's your fault for noticing. Just yesterday, Politico had this headline "Trump moves to tie Harris to Biden on the economy: They are a team." See, we're supposed to forget Joe and Kamala ever met, let alone became the worst combo since toothpaste and orange juice. But how dare you assume they're a team just because they ran as the Biden-Harris team? And Kamala said she was Team Joe up until last month. And Joe said, tell Kamala Harris, my teammate, I love her, as he bit down on his feeding tube and drifted toward purgatory. But that's just Trump lying again.

FOX NEWS POLL: NEW MATCHUP, SAME RESULT--TRUMP BESTS HARRIS BY ONE POINT

If Trump looked up and said the sky is blue, they'd say, not at night, you liar. Before the debate, Kamala was the dead weight. And now that Joe's the anchor dragging her down, the Dems are desperately sawing at that chain. And how about this? Back in 2020, Dems demanded Joe select a Black woman as his running mate. No other demographic would do. No white women. No men, not even drag queens. Sorry, Liz Cheney. So he went with the one who called him a racist for opposing busing, never guessing someday she'd chuck him under one. And now they scream when we point out that, yes, Kamala was a DEI hire.

See, the Dems demand diversity over everything else. But then it's your fault for noticing. And finally, how about when a male prisoner who talks his way into a women's prison where he goes around raping everybody? Is it his fault? Her fault? Them/ they/ these and those faults?

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

No, it's yours for noticing. See, the Dems embrace policies that, once exposed, make them look bad. So they call you racist. Fact is, if they could pass a law that would throw you in jail every time you notice their b*****, they'd do it tomorrow.