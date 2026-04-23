The great wealth lie: Millennials are richer than you or they think

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For the better part of a decade, we’ve been sold a simple narrative in America. Millennials and Gen Z are broke, have it much worse, and boomers and Gen X'ers are rich, and the system is rigged.

It’s a great headline. It’s also increasingly wrong.

Let’s start with the stat that should make both sides very uncomfortable. Baby boomers still control over $85 to $88 trillion in wealth and that’s more than half of all U.S. household wealth.

That’s the scoreboard.

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But here’s the plot twist nobody wants to talk about in America. Millennials are quietly catching up faster than any generation in modern history.

According to Federal Reserve data, millennial wealth exploded from about $3.8 trillion in 2019 to over $18 trillion by 2025, which is a 374% surge. We are going to have the largest intergenerational transfer of wealth over the next decade.

Let me say that again: 374% growth in six years.

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That’s not a struggling generation. That’s the Artemis II for money.

Even more controversial? Adjusted for inflation, Millennials now have more wealth than boomers and Gen X did at the same age by as much as 25% in some studies.

So, what’s really going on here?

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The ‘phantom wealth’ problem

Millennials look richer on paper, but it doesn’t feel that way.

Why?

Because much of their wealth is tied up in two places right now.

Real estate (thanks to a historic housing boom).

The stock market (which has been on a 15-year tear).

Let’s start with the stat that should make both sides very uncomfortable. Baby boomers still control over $85 to $88 trillion in wealth and that’s more than half of all U.S. household wealth.

In fact, housing appreciation alone added trillions of dollars to millennial balance sheets in recent years. Especially since COVID-19.

That’s great unless you’re trying to buy your next home or upgrade your home.

Boomers, on the other hand, built wealth in a completely different system.

Lower home prices (higher mortgage rates).

Employer pensions.

Cheaper college.

Less competition for high-paying jobs.

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Millennials didn’t get that deal. They got the following.

Student debt.

Sky-high housing costs (a 20% down payment now averages $85,000).

A gig economy instead of pensions.

And yet they’re still catching up.

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Here’s the real divide (and it’s not generational)

The real story isn’t boomers vs. millennials.

It’s winners vs. losers.

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Because the data shows something far more uncomfortable:

The top 10% of millennials are actually outperforming the top boomers at the same age.

Meanwhile, the average millennial still feels behind.

Translation?

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Millennials look richer on paper but it doesn’t feel that way. Why? Because much of their wealth is tied up in two places right now.

If you picked the right career (tech, finance), bought assets early, and stayed invested, you’re crushing it.

If you didn’t do this, then you’re getting crushed.

That’s not a generational gap. That’s an education gap.

The coming wealth earthquake

Now here’s where this gets really interesting and controversial.

Over the next 10–20 years, we’re about to witness the largest wealth transfer in history:

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$38 trillion globally shifting from boomers to younger generations

That sounds like salvation for millennials. But don’t count on it.

Because many boomers aren’t passing it down. Instead, they’re spending it.

Travel. Healthcare. Longevity. Lifestyle.

The "inheritance bailout" millennials are counting on? It may be a mirage.

Did boomers and X’ers steal the economy and wreck it?

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If you picked the right career (tech, finance), bought assets early, and stayed invested, you’re crushing it. If you didn’t do this, then you’re getting crushed.

Boomers and X'ers didn’t "steal" the economy. Millennials aren’t "broke."

But here’s the truth nobody wants to say out loud.

This is no longer a fair game. It’s a fast game. So, buckle up.

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If you own assets, you’re winning.

If you don’t, you’re falling further behind faster than ever before.

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To fix it, everyone needs to really understand capitalism and get in the game. It’s why I talk about it every week on my show, "Red, White, and Green."

The real question is will you get in the game and be owner or just watch from the sidelines? It’s the two-minute drill, and you’ve got an opportunity now to understand it and build lifetime wealth.