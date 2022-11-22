Garland's Trump special counsel endgame, media's Hunter Biden tricks and more Fox News Opinion
Read the latest Fox News Opinion columns and watch videos from Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham and more
Welcome to the Fox News Opinion Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.
TUCKER CARLSON – This is sexual mutilation of children…. Continue reading…
DON'T BE FOOLED – Garland's special counsel appointment has Trump 2024 in mind but it's not what you think… Continue reading…
CAN'T STOP SPINNING – Liberal media still trying to trick Americans about Hunter Biden… Continue reading…
UKRAINE WAR'S REAL WINNER – China is winning the Russia-Ukraine War amid massive US, Russia war expenditures… Continue reading…
GREG GUTFELD – Twitter's 'previous reigning champion' is back… Continue reading…
GARLAND'S DOUBLE STANDARD – The attorney general has weaponized the Justice Department and turned it into a political organization. It protects President Biden and punishes others… Continue reading…
DON'T SKIP IT, GOP – Republicans can't miss the moment to hold COVID regimes accountable… Continue reading…
REP. NANCY MACE – Here's why the Respect for Marriage Act: The very definition of freedom and liberty… Continue reading…
VIDEO OF THE DAY – Laura Ingraham discusses the push for digital passports to enforce vaccine rules worldwide... Watch now...
REP. CHIP ROY – Defending marriage: Will Senate Republicans display courage and uphold truth?… Continue reading…
STEVE DOOCY'S THANKSGIVING HACKS –I'm a busy 'Fox & Friends' co-host and I want to share my Thanksgiving holiday hacks with you… Continue reading…
REP. JOHN KATKO – Biden team flunking security tests: The border, China and more show White House not up to the job…Continue reading…
CARTOON OF THE DAY – Pardoning the Turkeys Check out all of our political cartoons...