Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Opinion Newsletter
Published

Garland's Trump special counsel endgame, media's Hunter Biden tricks and more Fox News Opinion

Read the latest Fox News Opinion columns and watch videos from Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham and more

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Tucker Carlson: This is sexual mutilation of children Video

Tucker Carlson: This is sexual mutilation of children

WARNING: Graphic footage: Fox News host Tucker Carlson calls out 'sexual mutilation' of children and media coverage of the Colorado Springs shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub, on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Opinion Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.

TUCKER CARLSON – This is sexual mutilation of children…. Continue reading…

DON'T BE FOOLED – Garland's special counsel appointment has Trump 2024 in mind but it's not what you think… Continue reading…

CAN'T STOP SPINNING – Liberal media still trying to trick Americans about Hunter Biden… Continue reading…

UKRAINE WAR'S REAL WINNER – China is winning the Russia-Ukraine War amid massive US, Russia war expenditures… Continue reading…

GREG GUTFELD – Twitter's 'previous reigning champion' is back… Continue reading…

GARLAND'S DOUBLE STANDARD – The attorney general has weaponized the Justice Department and turned it into a political organization. It protects President Biden and punishes others… Continue reading…

DON'T SKIP IT, GOP – Republicans can't miss the moment to hold COVID regimes accountable…  Continue reading… 

REP. NANCY MACE – Here's why the Respect for Marriage Act: The very definition of freedom and liberty… Continue reading…

VIDEO OF THE DAY – Laura Ingraham discusses the push for digital passports to enforce vaccine rules worldwide... Watch now...

Angle: Big Vax Passport Push Video

REP. CHIP ROY – Defending marriage: Will Senate Republicans display courage and uphold truth?… Continue reading…

STEVE DOOCY'S THANKSGIVING HACKS –I'm a busy 'Fox & Friends' co-host and I want to share my Thanksgiving holiday hacks with you… Continue reading…

REP. JOHN KATKO –  Biden team flunking security tests: The border, China and more show White House not up to the job…Continue reading…

CARTOON OF THE DAY – Pardoning the Turkeys Check out all of our political cartoons...

11.22.22

11.22.22