Founding Fathers understood parental rights are natural rights. Trump knows it, too

One hundred years ago, in 1925, the U.S. Supreme Court delivered a powerful message in Pierce v. Society of Sisters: "The child is not the mere creature of the state," and parents have the fundamental right "to direct the upbringing and education of" their children. This wasn’t just a legal victory—it was a triumph for families, a declaration that parents, not bureaucrats, know what’s best for their kids. As we mark this milestone, we celebrate President Donald Trump, a leader whose fight for parental rights echoes the wisdom of our Founding Fathers, who saw the family as sacred and rooted in natural law. With a Supreme Court ruling on Mahmoud v. Taylor on the horizon, let’s reflect on why this matters and why the legacy of Pierce resonates at kitchen tables across America.

Parental rights are more than a legal concept—they’re a God-given responsibility, woven into the fabric of human nature. The Founding Fathers understood this deeply. John Adams wrote in 1778, "The foundation of national morality must be laid in private families," emphasizing that parents are the first teachers of virtue, shaping children into citizens capable of sustaining a free republic. Thomas Jefferson, inspired by natural law, believed parents' role in guiding their children’s education and morals was essential to liberty. Drawing from John Locke’s philosophy, they saw parental authority as a natural right, predating government itself—a right to raise, love, and prepare children for the world without state overreach. This belief is why the Constitution, through the Ninth and Tenth Amendments, protects unlisted rights like those of parents, ensuring families remain free from arbitrary control.

The Pierce decision brought this vision to life, striking down an Oregon law that tried to force children into public schools, sidelining parents ’choices. The Court affirmed that parents have the right to decide how their kids are educated—whether through public schools, private institutions, homeschooling, or faith-based learning. This ruling speaks to every Mom and Dad sitting down with their kids, teaching them values, faith, and the skills to thrive. It’s about ensuring your daughter’s school respects your family’s beliefs or that your son’s education aligns with your vision for his future. It’s a promise that your children belong to you, not the government.

President Trump embodies this legacy. Like the Founders, he respects natural law and the sanctity of the family as the cornerstone of a strong America. Last August, at the Joyful Warriors Summit in Washington, D.C., I had the privilege of interviewing him while he was on the campaign trail. In between Lee Greenwood’s Proud to be an American filling the room with patriotic pride and us dancing together to YMCA, I asked him about the injustice of parents being labeled domestic terrorists for simply questioning what their children were learning in school. His response was unwavering: he promised to stop that on day one. True to his word, President Trump has kept that promise, putting parents firmly in the driver’s seat. His push for school choice empowers parents to pick the best education for their kids, not just the one the government dictates. He’s fought to keep Washington out of your family’s business, protecting your right to pass on your religious values and ensuring schools don’t push agendas without your consent. Furthermore, through his leadership in empowering the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) movement, Trump is championing efforts to end chronic childhood disease, giving parents the tools and support to safeguard their children’s health from preventable illnesses. As John Adams believed parents shape the nation’s moral foundation, Trump’s policies—cutting red tape in education, supporting family-friendly tax breaks, defending religious freedom, and promoting health initiatives through MAHA—reflect that same conviction. When schools or officials try to sideline parents, Trump’s been clear: "Not on my watch." His leadership mirrors the Founders' warning against government overreach, like Samuel Adams' 1772 call to protect personal liberties from arbitrary state control.

Parental rights come with profound responsibilities. It’s not just about the freedom to raise your kids—it’s about the duty to prepare them for life, making tough calls about their schooling, values, and well-being. This duty, as Locke and the Founders saw it, is written in our hearts, not granted by any law. Pierce protects your ability to fulfill that calling, ensuring you can guide your children with love and conviction. A Supreme Court decision in Mahmoud v. Taylor to allow opt-outs would further cement this right, empowering parents to protect their children’s moral and religious upbringing. Cases like Mahmoud v. Taylor offer a chance to strengthen this protection, reinforcing that schools and officials must respect your voice in your kids ’education and upbringing.

Why does this matter? Because strong families build a strong America. When parents are free to raise their children as they see fit, communities flourish, and kids grow up ready to lead. But when the government meddles—pushing rules or ideas that exclude parents—it erodes the liberty the Founders fought for. Pierce stopped that overreach a century ago, and Trump’s fight keeps that spirit alive, ensuring parents have a say in a world where it’s easy to feel drowned out. His broader vision—tax cuts that let families keep more of their hard-earned money, protecting faith-based groups, demanding transparency in schools, and empowering MAHA to tackle chronic childhood disease—shows he understands families are America’s backbone.

As we celebrate the 100th anniversary of Pierce v. Society of Sisters, let’s honor the Founders' belief in the family as a sacred institution and Trump’s commitment to keeping parents first, including his efforts through MAHA to ensure children grow up healthy and free from chronic disease. Let’s raise a glass—at our kitchen tables, where the real work of raising kids happens—and commit to a future where every parent has the freedom to guide their children’s path. Because when parents are in the driver’s seat, America’s future shines bright.