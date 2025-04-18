Five key things could sway Kohberger murder trial

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The man accused of killing four University of Idaho students in 2022 is set to stand trial later this summer, with jury selection beginning July 30, 2025.

Bryan Kohberger has been charged with four counts of murder in the stabbings of victims: Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen, and Ethan Chapin. Kohberger has entered a plea of not guilty. Though, if convicted, he may face the death penalty.

As the trial date nears, here are five things to keep an eye on:

1. Will Kohberger testify?

In any murder trial, calling the defendant to testify is a risk. On one hand, it’s impactful for the jury to hear the defendant claim innocence with information to support that claim. However, it sets up a cross-examination from the prosecution, which can rattle a defendant in what’s already a highly charged situation.

Evoking anger or frustration will help prosecutors paint a picture of the possibility that Kohberger could have performed such a heinous act. The prosecution in this case wants to use Kohberger’s testimony to disprove his alibi, though the defense is looking for other ways to corroborate it.

2. What is the defense?

No motive has been established, and Kohberger’s defense team wants to make the argument that someone else could have planted the knife sheath with his DNA at the scene of the crime.

If Kohberger’s defense team plans to argue the possibility of another attacker or multiple attackers, a jury is going to want evidence that points to a specific person or persons.

Even if the possibility of an anonymous attacker is on the table, there needs to be support through DNA evidence or some type of surveillance footage that captures someone other than Kohberger at or near the crime scene at the time of the murders.

3. Key evidence in the case

As of early April, the deputy prosecutor for the case, Ashley S. Jennings, filed the evidence list with the Idaho trial judge who will be presiding. It includes records from a Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Dick’s Sporting Goods where the prosecution claims relevance for Kohberger’s purchase of a black balaclava in January 2022.

This type of mask was the one described by the student who also lived in the house of the four victims and witnessed the killer fleeing through the back door.

Prosecutors also want to introduce video footage at the Sunset Mart in Moscow, Idaho, a half a mile from the crime scene. It allegedly captures Kohberger driving to and from the home where the students were murdered.

The evidence is meant to support a timeline of Kohberger’s activity leading up to and after the crimes took place and fill in any gaps that dismantle the argument that another attacker was involved.

4. Jury selection

Because the case has been so highly publicized, it’ll be challenging to find an impartial jury.

A change of venue was already court-ordered by the Idaho Supreme Court, moving the trial to Ada County in Idaho, rather than Latah County, where the murders took place.

5. Witnesses expected to take the stand

It’ll be interesting to see who the state calls as its first witness, since it’s usually the strongest witness to set the narrative.

Expected witnesses to be called in this three-month-plus trial include members from various law enforcement agencies and forensic experts. The prosecution’s list includes: Moscow Police Forensic Detective Lawrence Mowery, an investigator on the case; Latah County Coroner Cathy Mabbutt, and Spokane County chief medical examiner, Dr. Veena Singh.

Other potential experts to be called are FBI Special Agents Tony Imel and Nick Ballance. Ballance is prepared to speak about the location of Kohberger’s cell phone before and after the student homicides.

Another expert the prosecutor may call is Shane Cox. As a manager with Amazon’s Law Enforcement Response team, Cox is responsible for subpoena responses and search warrant requests.

This testimony may not provide the full context of the workings of Amazon or Kohberger’s account and would oppose his testimony as well. However, prosecutors argue the purchase of a Ka-Bar knife and sheath allegedly used to stab the four students makes it relevant.

Boise-based expert Dr. Gary Dawson is also expected to be called to the stand by the prosecution to rebut the defense’s claim that there were multiple attackers. His testimony is expected to include information about the victims’ intoxication levels, which would render them unable to fight back against a single assailant.

Continuing to build a case in State v. Bryan C. Kohberger

Though both sides have submitted their legal expert list, they have until later this month to disclose other non-expert witnesses to testify to their personal experiences. This may include the surviving roommates who were not harmed during the homicide.

Also, although the state claims it may call Kohberger’s family members, they’ve said they have no interest in helping.

As the trial date nears, more evidence, experts and potential documents will be filed on both sides to sway favor before the case is presented to a jury. The trial date is currently set for August 11, 2025.