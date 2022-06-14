Evangelical voters will drive the red wave in 2022

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The 2022 elections don’t look good for Democrats. They already have an incredibly weak grasp of legislative majority, and midterms rarely work out in favor of the sitting president’s party. President Joe Biden’s abysmal and sinking approval rating certainly doesn’t help, either.

Commentators are right to point all these things out. I think it’s important to come to grips with reality, even when reality isn’t flattering.

But I think it’s also important to remember that, as American citizens, our votes are not only cast against things or people. We vote for people or policies we think will advance the causes of liberty, justice and human dignity. We rally with enthusiasm and conviction behind the most important causes.

The evangelical vote and its history is a particularly compelling example of this kind of political motive and action.

THE VIEW CO-HOST BLAMES 'CHRISTIAN NATIONALISM' FOR MASS SHOOTINGS

After nearly 50 years of sustained political organization and growth, evangelicals rallied around former President Donald Trump in 2016. They hoped he could help build a Supreme Court capable of overturning Roe. They voted in favor of the preservation of unborn life — and it looks like their decades of work might pay off.

But they haven’t always been such a formidable political presence in America.

The 1954 Johnson Amendment served as a preemptive strike against evangelicals — and despite opposition, they slowly began to organize. The next strike came eight years later when the Supreme Court ruled to remove prayer from schools in the 1962 Engel v. Vitale case. But it was the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that gave American evangelicals a very specific and clear political goal: Restore legal protection to unborn children. So they formed coalitions, and their power as a voting bloc started to grow.

Former President Ronald Reagan’s 1980 campaign victory was one of the first major political wins of this new conservative movement. It galvanized the cause and established evangelical Americans as a valuable ally and a force to be reckoned with.

Today, the evangelical vote is often a deciding factor in elections. They have their sights set on the reversal of Roe, as they have for nearly 50 years now. This will undoubtedly drive their voting in the midterms this November.

And this is what so much political commentary gets so wrong. The evangelical vote isn’t simply against people or policies. It is, repeatedly, a radical and abiding affirmation of human life and of the things necessary to live that life well.

I am honored and humbled to witness evangelical voters’ dogged devotion to the protection of the unborn. They’ve been working tirelessly as part of a movement for half a century now. They’ve voted again and again in favor of the dignity and sanctity of human life.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR OPINION NEWSLETTER

The evangelical vote is influenced, not by resentments or petty power grabs, but by the things they cherish and are driven to protect: Faith, liberty and family. They simply hope to preserve the constitutional and God-given liberties that have made our nation so great for so long.

Evangelicals’ political involvement is driven not by worldly ambition or hate, but by hope.

This is as it should be. Scripture tells us in Deuteronomy 10:20: "Fear the Lord your God and serve him. Hold fast to him and take your oaths in his name."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

We must continue to fight for life and liberty. We must continue to hold fast to Christ as we do so, despite all opposition and attack.

This is what we’ve been doing for over 50 years, and we have already accomplished so much. I can’t wait to see what we accomplish together in November 2022.