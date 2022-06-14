Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

OPINION
Published

Evangelical voters will drive the red wave in 2022

Christians have worked over 50 years to build a coalition for liberty, justice and human dignity

Timothy Head
By Timothy Head | Fox News
close
Supreme Court rules 9-0 against Boston after city prevented Christian flag from flying Video

Supreme Court rules 9-0 against Boston after city prevented Christian flag from flying

Hal Shurtleff, man who filed a lawsuit against the city of Boston after its leaders refused to allow a Christian flag to fly in conjunction with several other groups' flags, weighs in on the Supreme Court's ruling of the case.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The 2022 elections don’t look good for Democrats. They already have an incredibly weak grasp of legislative majority, and midterms rarely work out in favor of the sitting president’s party. President Joe Biden’s abysmal and sinking approval rating certainly doesn’t help, either.  

Commentators are right to point all these things out. I think it’s important to come to grips with reality, even when reality isn’t flattering.  

But I think it’s also important to remember that, as American citizens, our votes are not only cast against things or people. We vote for people or policies we think will advance the causes of liberty, justice and human dignity. We rally with enthusiasm and conviction behind the most important causes.  

The evangelical vote and its history is a particularly compelling example of this kind of political motive and action.  

THE VIEW CO-HOST BLAMES 'CHRISTIAN NATIONALISM' FOR MASS SHOOTINGS

Abortion demonstrators protest outside of the U.S. Supreme Court, Monday, May 16, 2022, in Washington, D.C.

Abortion demonstrators protest outside of the U.S. Supreme Court, Monday, May 16, 2022, in Washington, D.C. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)

After nearly 50 years of sustained political organization and growth, evangelicals rallied around former President Donald Trump in 2016. They hoped he could help build a Supreme Court capable of overturning Roe. They voted in favor of the preservation of unborn life — and it looks like their decades of work might pay off.  

But they haven’t always been such a formidable political presence in America.  

The 1954 Johnson Amendment served as a preemptive strike against evangelicals — and despite opposition, they slowly began to organize. The next strike came eight years later when the Supreme Court ruled to remove prayer from schools in the 1962 Engel v. Vitale case. But it was the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that gave American evangelicals a very specific and clear political goal: Restore legal protection to unborn children. So they formed coalitions, and their power as a voting bloc started to grow. 

Former President Ronald Reagan’s 1980 campaign victory was one of the first major political wins of this new conservative movement. It galvanized the cause and established evangelical Americans as a valuable ally and a force to be reckoned with.  

Christians across the nation gather before Supreme Court reviews abortion case Video

Today, the evangelical vote is often a deciding factor in elections. They have their sights set on the reversal of Roe, as they have for nearly 50 years now. This will undoubtedly drive their voting in the midterms this November.  

And this is what so much political commentary gets so wrong. The evangelical vote isn’t simply against people or policies. It is, repeatedly, a radical and abiding affirmation of human life and of the things necessary to live that life well.  

I am honored and humbled to witness evangelical voters’ dogged devotion to the protection of the unborn. They’ve been working tirelessly as part of a movement for half a century now. They’ve voted again and again in favor of the dignity and sanctity of human life.  

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR OPINION NEWSLETTER

The evangelical vote is influenced, not by resentments or petty power grabs, but by the things they cherish and are driven to protect: Faith, liberty and family. They simply hope to preserve the constitutional and God-given liberties that have made our nation so great for so long.  

Rockvale High School Football Coach Rick Rice leads a team prayer, a practice that came under fire from the Freedom From Religion Foundation.

Rockvale High School Football Coach Rick Rice leads a team prayer, a practice that came under fire from the Freedom From Religion Foundation. (Burton Staggs/Tennessee River Valley News)

Evangelicals’ political involvement is driven not by worldly ambition or hate, but by hope.  

This is as it should be. Scripture tells us in Deuteronomy 10:20: "Fear the Lord your God and serve him. Hold fast to him and take your oaths in his name."  

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

We must continue to fight for life and liberty. We must continue to hold fast to Christ as we do so, despite all opposition and attack.  

This is what we’ve been doing for over 50 years, and we have already accomplished so much. I can’t wait to see what we accomplish together in November 2022. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FROM TIMOTHY HEAD

Timothy Head is the executive director of the Faith and Freedom Coalition.