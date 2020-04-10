Ellis & Pence: In coronavirus fight, Americans armed with faith, freedom and democracy

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

The United States is fighting an invisible enemy known as the coronavirus. President Trump and all of America are coming together to prevail. And together we will.

We know the costs in this fight are profound and growing by the day. More than 18,000 Americans have passed in this fight so far, businesses of all sizes are shut down, and unemployment is rising.

In these trying times, America is fortunate to have a president who cherishes the Constitution and its rights enshrined.

When asked whether states should put in a stay-at-home order, Trump answered, “we have a thing called the Constitution, which I cherish.” The president went on to explain that he would defer to states as they follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines while crafting a state-specific response.

This was an important moment for America.

By cherishing the Constitution, Trump and America are signaling to the world that we are best positioned to defeat this virus and to preserve prosperity, liberty, and the opportunity that first made America great.

Our Constitution was designed to protect inalienable rights like life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. Such inalienable rights protect faith, freedom and our republic across America.

If our leaders don’t cherish these rights and, by extension, our Constitution, then we would weaken our all-of-America response to defeat this virus. That won’t happen thanks to Trump as he champions freedom, faith, and prosperity at this moment.

Rather than more dependency on government or globalism, exercising our rights is helping beat this virus. Here’s how.

Faith

Faith is essential in America. The power of prayer is seen across all of America in this crisis, as our heroes fight this invisible enemy. In fact, our heroes continue to pray for our nation, as nurses and doctors stand on hospital rooftops to pray over patients and families.

Our founders understood that free exercise of religion is an important element of society because through our faith, we meet moments of crisis with courage and reliance on God. American presidents have always turned our nation back to God in all manner of challenges we have faced and other wars we have endured.

Freedom

In America, freedom to innovate provides the catalyst for us to solve the hardest of problems. Freedom enables our markets to find creative ways to problem-solve and cure. Trump is calling on this freedom to defeat this virus.

The private sector of America’s brilliant enterprise has answered the call to fight in this war. The president has been consistently fighting to bring back manufacturing and jobs to our shores, and through this crisis, America is realizing the wisdom of that policy. We have amazing enterprise and a free market system that encourages innovation.

Democracy

We can keep America great by preserving essential elements of democracy, no matter the moment we face. Trump and his administration are doing just that.

“Democracy is the answer in times of crisis,” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said at a press conference. We can’t take the bait of those who claim that less liberty is a better recipe for combatting pandemics. America and our democratic allies are better positioned to defeat this invisible enemy than China, Cuba or Iran. And we are ever stronger in this fight with a president who always puts America first.

In this trying time, Trump is right to cherish our Constitution. Countless examples of Americans exercising their constitutionally protected rights prove that America is better for it. And so too is the world. This is why the American experiment was truly unique and why America has endured and become the beacon of light and liberty to the world.

There is a light at the end of the tunnel — the light of liberty that has shined brightly in many dark moments — and we are grateful that our Constitution remains with the president on this voyage.

God bless America and all of our heroes in this fight.

John Pence (@JePence) is a senior adviser to the Trump 2020 campaign. He is an alumnus of The College of William & Mary and holds a law degree from the Indiana University Maurer School of Law and a business degree from New York University.

