Ellen Ratner: Elizabeth Warren is wrong about Fox News

I am appalled by Elizabeth Warren refusing to be on Fox News Channel for a town hall and calling out the network on “The View” saying, “Here's the deal about Fox News executives: They're running a hate-for-profit scam."

I am no longer employed by Fox News (my choice) but was there for over 21 years. I am a liberal Democrat and a lesbian.

I never felt that I was not accepted. I am often asked, “How did you meet your partner?” Well, a conservative man, who appeared on air, brought her into Fox News to meet me.

When I went to Alan Colmes’ wedding, Sean Hannity drove the car for me and my partner.

There are many liberals at Fox on air, in the make-up rooms and working as producers.

I never felt that I was looked down on because I was gay or a liberal. My opinions were respected. Very respected.

I also covered the White House during the administrations of both Democratic and Republican presidents (Clinton, Bush, Obama). The Fox News reporters asked challenging and good questions, not questions that could be seen as pandering to their “base.”

It is a fine place to work and to be thought of.

Elizabeth Warren is wrong!

One producer I know once worked for a known “liberal” network. When the producer was asked to interview at Fox, the producer counted the number of African-Americans working in both networks’ newsrooms. Fox won out. There were more African-Americans at Fox.

Sure, many of the shows are anchored by people who are thought of as right wing. But as I listen to other cable news networks they also have a point of view.

There is nothing wrong with a point of view but a cable news network should also be known by the people who work there. The people that work at Fox News are diverse both in color, gender and opinion.