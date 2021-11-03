Expand / Collapse search
OPINION
Published

Leo Terrell: Elections put Democrats on notice -- hear us or fear us in 2022

In 2020 the Democratic Party left me for a 'woke' generation who doesn’t know the history of this country

Leo Terrell
By Leo Terrell | Fox News
Fair-minded friends, do you hear that sound? It’s the sound of the silent majority of Democrats taking steps to reclaim their party from dangerous progressive policies.

For the past year, extreme Democratic progressives like Rep. Ilhan Omar have played the blame game—from police, to former President Donald Trump, to just "being white"—as the reason for problems in states like in Rep. Omar’s own Minnesota. 

PETE HEGSETH ON MINNEAPOLIS RESULTS: PEOPLE WHO ARE THREATENED WANT A COP TO SHOW UP, NOT A SOCIAL WORKER

On Tuesday night, Minneapolis residents said: "No more." It’s a message that was heard by voters around the country and in surprising contests like Virginia’s governor’s race, New Jersey’s governor’s race, and New York City’s mayoral race.

Does this mean that the anti-Trump propaganda the Democrats have been using since 2015 is finally over? Yes and no. 

Please remember, until the 2020 presidential election, I was a longtime Democrat. I believed all the talking points—the pundits, the cause, and more. But since President Joe Biden’s infamous "You ain’t Black" comment, I finally realized my party had left me. It abandoned me in favor of extreme progressives. 

The Democratic Party left me for a "woke" generation who doesn’t know the history of this country. These voters don’t understand that social workers cannot and do not want to show up to a majority of police calls. These voters do not understand that our police forces, while not perfect, overwhelmingly help—and want to help—the communities they serve. 

RNC CHAIRWOMAN MCDANIEL: VIRGINIA REJECTS BIDEN, DEMOCRATS' FAILURES. THE RED WAVE HAS BEGUN

These are voters so comfortable in their day-to-day, privileged lives, that they cannot possibly comprehend what an extra police shift can do to support a community on the edge. These are not voters in our inner-city communities but progressive ones, usually White, who live in gentrified and economically supported communities.

This November’s election results simultaneously give me hope and pause for concern. I’m heartened by Minneapolis voters rejecting the measure to "defund the police." I’m encouraged by Virginians electing Republican Glenn Youngkin and rejecting Democratic Party dinosaur Terry McAuliffe. I’m also encouraged by the historic election of Winsome Sears, Virginia’s first Black Republican woman elected lieutenant governor.

LIZ PEEK: BIDEN, DEMOCRATS WILL LEARN NOTHING FROM SHOCKING ELECTION UPSETS

However, reaction to the Proposition A measure in Austin, Texas demonstrates just how much work the Democratic party still needs to do. 

Voters soundly rejected a proposal that would have boosted Austin police staffing and budget. Results there make me fear the game around George Floyd’s death has gone on long enough. 

I fear Austin residents are too much like those in my home state of California—the residents are a bit too soft when it comes to crime and homeless issues in their state and city. 

Voters who are traditionally college students, and now ex-patriates from Western states, too soon forget why they moved to and now live in Austin. These voters buy into the progressive talking points that have been around for decades.

These voters do not understand, and in fact vilify, a person of color who votes or speaks out against their "sacred" beliefs. 

Coverage of the recent recall campaign in my home state of California showed how easy—and ridiculous—it is to frame an opposing view by a person of color as a pawn of "White Supremacy," as the Los Angeles Times infamously labeled radio talk show host and recall candidate Larry Elder.

It’s gravely disturbing to see what happened in Austin but results elsewhere give me hope a Democratic silent majority is fighting back. 

The November election puts elected Democrats on notice—hear us now or fear our vote in 2022. You cannot rely on us anymore to do your dirty work. The time has come to earn our vote. 

Leo Terrell is a civil rights attorney who currently serves as a FOX News Media contributor, providing commentary and analysis across all platforms including FOX News Channel (FNC) and FOX Business Network (FBN). He joined the network in January 2021.