RNC Chairwoman McDaniel: Virginia rejects Biden, Democrats' failures. The red wave has begun

Virginians resoundingly rejected Joe Biden and the Democrat Party’s failed agenda on Tuesday night.

Since Biden took office, voters have seen that Democrats are divisive, incapable of governing, and lurching towards the extreme far-left.

YOUNGKIN DEFEATS MCAULIFFE IN RACE FOR VIRGINIA GOVERNOR

By electing Glenn Youngkin, Winsome Sears, and Jason Miyares as governor, lieutenant governor, and attorney general, Virginians sent a clear message that they’ve had enough.

Republicans like Youngkin, Sears, and Miyares won – and will continue to win during the 2022 midterms and beyond – because Republicans stand for common-sense policies that lift up all Americans.

As it stands, Youngkin has won more votes than any Virginia governor in history, confirming that President Trump and his policy legacy continues to be a huge boost for Republicans nationwide.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT GLENN YOUNGKIN

Keep in mind: Joe Biden won the Commonwealth of Virginia by ten points just one year ago. Tuessday night’s election proves just how severely he’s failed the American people in that short period of time.

Americans are struggling with skyrocketing prices, rising crime, a humanitarian crisis at our southern border, and a disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan that embarrassed us on the world stage.

Meanwhile, parents in Virginia and nationwide are horrified as Democrats fight to keep kids out of the classroom and push Marxist-rooted critical race theory on our children.

Former Virginia governor Terry McAuliffe spoke for the entire Democratic Party when he infamously stated that "I don’t think parents should be telling schools what they should teach."

In that moment, the mask slipped. This far-left Democrat Party wants the state to teach our kids to judge each other based on race.

Youngkin was brave enough to stand in the gap and speak for parents in Virginia and nationwide who say: enough.

KAMALA HARRIS' PREDICTION THAT VIRGINIA RESULT PRESAGES 2022 AND 2024 COMES BACK TO BITE DEMOCRATS

Virginia is a sign of things to come. Voters rejected McAuliffe’s weak and disgusting attempts to smear concerned parents as racists. They turned out for Youngkin, Sears, and Miyares because they presented a bright, tangible vision for Virginia’s future.

It should not be lost on anyone that this Republican ticket in Virginia is strikingly diverse: Winsome Sears will be the Commonwealth’s first Black female Lieutenant Governor, while Jason Miyares will be Virginia’s first Hispanic-American Attorney General.

This continues a trend of the Republican Party attracting diverse candidates and making important gains with minority communities. We’ve opened nine minority community centers – and are on track to open thirty-five by Election Day 2022 – because we value the importance of connecting with minority communities nationwide.

This builds on the incredible inroads that President Trump and Republicans made in minority communities in 2020 through unprecedented support for HBCU’s, opportunity zones to spur investment in underserved areas, and an unflinching opposition to the socialist policies that devastated so many Latin American countries.

HOW VIRGINIA VOTERS DECIDED BETWEEN YOUNGKIN, MCAULIFFE: FOX NEWS VOTER ANALYSIS

Biden and his fellow Democrats ought to be terrified by what took place in Virginia on Tuesday night. Voters clearly rejected their model of ignoring parents and working families, pushing critical race theory into our schools, and standing with radicals who want to defund police and make our communities less safe.

There’s a reason that failed candidate McAuliffe publicly stated that Biden’s unpopularity presented a problem for his campaign. The president has failed to meet the needs of the American people at every turn.

On the heels of an economic recovery from COVID-19, he’s presided over skyrocketing prices for gas, groceries, and other household staples and is working overtime to pass nearly two trillion dollars in frivolous spending and higher taxes.

With crime surging across America, he has targeted first responders with an unconstitutional vaccine mandate and stood by as his party has worked to defund the police. When parents across America pushed back on virtual learning, masks in schools, and critical race theory, he drew himself closer to figures like union boss Randi Weingarten, who worked with the White House to engineer those very policies.

With the 2022 midterms approaching, Virginia is a light in the dark of Joe Biden’s failed presidency. The RNC was glad to make a multi-million-dollar investment in Virginia throughout this race, placing over 100 field staffers, building a massive grassroots army of volunteers, providing cutting-edge data, and training poll-watchers.

We look forward to supporting more great Republican candidates in the months to come. Vulnerable Democrats nationwide are terrified because Virginia is the canary in the coal mine: this wholesale rejection of failed far-left politics will have ramifications from coast to coast.

It’s clear that 2022 will be a banner year for Republicans at every level of government. The Old Dominion is just the beginning.

Glenn Youngkin, Winsome Sears, and Jason Miyares represent the Republican future: optimistic, diverse, and victorious. The red wave has begun.

