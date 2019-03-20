Robert Jeffress: Don’t underestimate the power of prayer, no matter what others say

In the wake of the horrific mass slaughters in New Zealand and Nigeria, some people have criticized offers to pray, suggesting that prayers are nothing more than empty platitudes. But as Christians, we believe in the power of prayer. In prayer, we get to engage in a conversation with the God of the universe, as well as seek His guidance and forgiveness. And beyond that, through prayer we have the opportunity to the move the hand of our all-powerful God to intervene supernaturally in our lives and our world.

Some years ago, my previous church planned to build a new worship center. However, it would require purchasing a city street that bisected our property. The city was opposed to the sale, and the project appeared doomed. Then I had an idea—why not pray about the matter? About 100 prayer partners joined me in our sanctuary to ask God to change the city officials’ hearts. A few hours later, out of the blue, the city manager called the chairman of our building committee to discuss selling the street, and within a few weeks the deal was done.

Throughout the Bible, there is an inseparable link between faith and answered prayer. Jesus said in Matthew 17:20, “If you have faith as a mustard seed, you will say to this mountain, ‘Move from here to there,’ and it will move; and nothing will be impossible to you.”

What does it mean to pray in faith? Some people believe that if they conjure up enough positive thoughts, then God will give them what they want. Their prayers are reminiscent of The Little Engine That Could: “I think God will, I think God will, I think God will!” That is not faith; that is presumption. Prayer is not forcing God to do what we want Him to do. Faith is believing God will do what He has promised to do.

Sometimes God answers our prayers immediately. Other times, God delays His answer. Only heaven knows how many answers we missed because we gave up too easily in praying—or we didn’t pray at all. James 4:2 reminds us, “You do not have because you do not ask.”

The Bible says that when Christians pray, we have “boldness and confident access through faith” to God Himself (Ephesians 3:12). Our faith in Jesus Christ is our VIP pass to the throne room of heaven, so we can “have confidence to enter the holy place” (Hebrews 10:19).

Because of my busy schedule, and for security reasons, people off the street cannot pop in to see me in my office. Requests for appointments are carefully screened. But my wife and daughters can come into my office at any time for any reason. Why? Because they are family! As Christians, we have that same access when we come before our heavenly Father in prayer.

When I was in high school, I read a biography of George Müller, who founded an orphanage in Bristol, England. He recorded over 50,000 specific answered prayers. Once, he ran out of money and was unable to purchase milk for the children in his orphanage. Instead of panicking, he started praying. While he was still on his knees, Müller heard a knock at the door. When he opened the door, a man explained that his milk cart had broken down in front of the orphanage. He asked if the children could use the milk before it spoiled!

When we are faced with troubling situations, there are many actions we can take—and should take—to make positive changes. But we must not forget that harnessing the power of God through prayer is the most important action step. If we want to make a real difference in the world, we will learn the truth expressed by A. J. Gordon: “You can do more than pray, after you have prayed. But you can never do more than pray until you have prayed.”