DNC’s death culture obsession main message from Chicago this week

Does anybody else feel like we’re navigating a deep spiritual divide in America?

In addition to officially nominating and affirming its presidential candidate, political conventions serve as a snapshot of its party’s overarching priorities, principles and passions — a united declaration, and an unapologetic defense of its platform.

If that’s the case, the Democratic National Convention in Chicago is making loud and clear that for its party and its candidates, nationwide access to abortion transcends every other issue. This ongoing obsession with the willful destruction of human life represents a sobering chapter in American history — and one that ominously foreshadows dark and difficult times to come.

Planned Parenthood, the nation’s leading abortion provider, has parked its mobile "health" clinic just outside Chicago’s United Center. Representatives are roaming the surrounding roads offering free abortions and vasectomies to convention attendees.

Reducing the killing of innocent children to a carnival-like attraction reflects the escalation of a crass and cavalier attitude toward innocent life. It’s the trivialization of the tragically profound. But it’s even worse than that.

For years now, there’s been an escalating war on children. The attack on babies in the womb is ongoing and devastating. Now, radical activists are increasingly putting pressure on children to bear the burden of their own dangerous desires and dysfunctions. Instead of sacrificing for their kids, an alarmingly high number of adults are expecting our youth to sacrifice to enable them to get what they want. It’s sociological and theological malpractice.

Whether deliberately preventing children from having both a mother and father through same-sex adoption and reckless surrogacy contracts, or legalizing and attempting to normalize the sexual mutilation of sexually confused minors, who is advocating for the most vulnerable members of society? Propogandists are manipulating the innocent minds of kids in schools, and there is a constant drumbeat of lies being spread via social media and entertainment.

This embrace of a "culture of death," whether in Chicago this week or any other day of the year, points to a growing, dangerous divide in America. As of today, abortion is either banned or restricted beyond Roe’s limits in 22 states. It’s legal in the other 28. Think about it: a pre-born baby’s fate is literally being determined by the address of his or her mother.

But I believe this abortion divide in America will be reflected in more ways than deaths in the womb. How you treat the most innocent reflects how you treat everyone else. When you cultivate and prioritize the killing of innocent children just waiting to be born, you’re more likely to disrespect everyone else, including the frail and fragile who live on society’s margins.

You’re less likely to look out for your neighbor, more willing to look the other way when somebody needs help. And you’re less likely to check your selfish appetites and instead do what is in the best interest of children.

As this spiritual and moral divide unfolds, I believe you’re going to see two Americas emerge. In the red, more conservative states, you will find pro-family, pro-child policies that aim to protect the rising generation. There, families and children will have the best opportunity to thrive.

Conversely, in the blue, more liberal states, the calamitous consequences of a radical and selfish social agenda will claim the innocence and peace of our children. Dystopian cities will be spiritually and morally dark places to live.

The championing of abortion at the DNC doesn’t only reflect the radicalization of a political party, but also the normalization of something that once horrified the majority of Americans. As a nation, we’ve gone from calls for abortion to be "rare" to cheerleaders demanding it be common and normal.

The political divide concerning violence against human life today brings to mind the clear and unequivocal distinction found within the Book of Deuteronomy of the Bible: "I have set before you life and death, blessing and curse. Therefore, choose life, that you and your offspring may live" (30:19).

The sacredness of life — God’s greatest gift — and the cries of the preborn demand that we defend the dignity of every person, and especially those incapable of defending themselves.