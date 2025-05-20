Can Diddy prosecutors make their case? Music mogul trial poses major challenges

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The much-anticipated Sean "Diddy" Combs trial has officially begun in New York City. Combs is charged with racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution and faces a sentence of 15 years to a lifetime in prison if convicted.

Because of his celebrity status, there has been a lot of speculation leading up to his court date about who will be called as witnesses. The first full week of testimony centered around Combs’ ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, who took the stand for several days.

In 2023, Ventura filed a civil lawsuit against Combs, claiming allegations of abuse and sexual assault that he and his team quickly denied. At the time, the settlement amount was undisclosed, though Venture confirmed in court that the case was settled for $20 million.

Her lawsuit laid the foundation of several others to follow from alleged victims throughout the years, as well as the eventual federal indictment brought forth by the U.S. Department of Justice.

The trial is expected to last well into summer, totaling at least eight to ten weeks.

What The Prosecution Is Saying

Prosecutors allege Combs operated his businesses as a way to cover up a number of crimes, including but not limited to those he is charged with.

Among the offenses named, attorneys say Combs used his status to violently force two ex-girlfriends into non-consensual sexual acts, plus victimized multiple employees through threats and sexual assault.

In addition to Ventura, the prosecution has called government witnesses who spoke about the alleged violent behavior against Ventura, including a notable instance which was made public online ahead of the trial.

In this 2016 incident, taking place in a Los Angeles hotel, surveillance shows Combs dragging Ventura and kicking her. Days later, the prosecution called Ventura to the stand to testify, and she detailed this incident, as well as the alleged repeated abuse carried out by Combs over the years of their relationship against her and others.

Defense Claims Allegations Equal A "Money Grab"

As for the defense, Combs’ attorneys call the accusations a "money grab" and admit to Combs' temper and physicality, though they argue the alleged crimes involving the two ex-girlfriends were consensual.

However, several others have come forward with allegations against Combs that have ranged from sexual assault to physical abuse and other crimes. As the trial continues and more evidence and testimony are presented, the jury will have to decide if it’s enough to convict Combs of all the crimes he’s charged with.

Members of Danity Kane, the girl band that Combs formed nearly 20 years ago, were also called to the witness stand to discuss alleged sexual misconduct and abuse against them by Combs. Ventura’s mother is also expected to take the stand for the prosecution within the coming days.

What To Expect Next

To prove Combs guilty of the sex trafficking charge, the prosecution must show the jury that Ventura and other alleged victims didn’t consent to the sexual activities and were either coerced or forced by Combs.

In addition, there must be proof these illegal activities were part of a bigger money-making scheme to convict Combs of the associated racketeering charges. Regarding the charges, the DOJ indictment states:

"Among other things, COMBS’ sexual abuse of women included causing them to engage in frequent, days-long sexual activity with male commercial sex workers, some of whom were transported over state lines. These events, which COMBS referred to as "Freak Offs," were elaborate sex performances that COMBS arranged, directed, and often electronically recorded. To ensure participation in Freak Offs, COMBS used violence and intimidation, and leveraged his power over victims—power he obtained through obtaining and distributing narcotics to them, exploiting his financial support to them, and threatening to cut off the same, and controlling their careers."

Allegations against Combs as they relate to this case go back to the early 1990s, which lay out a pattern of control and abuse through physical and sexual violence. Though Combs denies all allegations against him, it’s difficult to believe that nothing in the accusations from any of the alleged victims holds some truth.

However, the jury must focus on the case at hand and let the evidence guide them to a decision. Even though Combs’ temper and position of power heavily play a factor, there is a lot more necessary to secure a conviction.