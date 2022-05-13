Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Opinion Newsletter
Published

DHS peddles disinformation, Bernie Sanders' plea and more Fox News Opinion

Read the latest Fox News Opinion columns and watch videos from Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham and more

Lynne Jordal Martin
By Lynne Jordal Martin | Fox News
close
Tucker: Inflation has been a disaster for virtually everyone Video

Tucker: Inflation has been a disaster for virtually everyone

Fox News host voices his concerns over record-high inflation on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Opinion Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.

TUCKER CARLSON – Inflation is too obvious to deny. It has been a disaster for virtually everyone. Continue reading…

WHERE IS AG GARLAND NOW? – The Biden administration ignores harassment and intimidation when woke schools aren't involved. Continue reading…

SEN. BERNIE SANDERS – It’s time for Medicare for All. Continue reading…

GREG GUTFELD – I believe we're leading the world in really successful, oppressed people. Continue reading…

DHS PEDDLES DISINFO – A deliberate, deep, organized disinformation campaign at DHS has been underway by political leadership... Continue reading…

NEW MOM'S WOES – The baby formula shortage has thrown me into uncertainty, panic and fear.  Continue reading… 

Angle: Spending while America burns Video

VIDEO OF THE DAY – Laura Ingraham says America is being treated as a piggy bank for the establishment’s destructive plans. Watch now...

NOT JUST FOR THE SUPREMES – Federal judges need protection right now. Continue reading… 

TECH EXEC – Elon Musk should move Twitter to Texas. Continue reading… 

BEWARE THE MAMA AND PAPA BEARS Parents are 'sleeping giants' who will fix American education. Continue reading… 

CARTOON OF THE DAY – Word Masters of Disasters. Check out all of our political cartoons...

Word Masters of Disasters 3.15.22

Word Masters of Disasters 3.15.22

Lynne Jordal Martin is Senior Opinion Editor for Fox News Digital.