Biden ignores harassment and intimidation when woke schools aren't involved

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

This past September, the National School Board Association (NSBA) sent a letter to President Joe Biden claiming that "America’s public schools and its educational leaders are under an immediate threat" from angry parents speaking at school board meetings against mask policies, school closures, and woke critical race theory and gender ideology in K-12 education.

To deal with these dastardly parents, the NSBA requested that the Biden Administration utilize "the expertise and resources of the U.S. Department of Justice, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), U.S. Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Secret Service, and the National Threat Assessment Center" and that the administration consider enforcing "the Patriot Act in regards to domestic terrorism" against moms and dads that were making too much damned noise.

RHODE ISLAND PARENTS ENRAGED AT SCHOOL BOARD FOR REMOVING HONORS CLASSES IN ‘EQUITY OBSESSION’

A mere three business days passed before Attorney General Merrick Garland jumped at the NSBA’s demands and issued a memo to the FBI and US Attorneys claiming "a disturbing spike in harassment, intimidation, and threats of violence against school administrators, board members, teachers, and staff" and asking that the DOJ use its authority and resources to discourage these threats, identify them when they occur, and prosecute them when appropriate."

As it turns out, in response to a Freedom of Information Act sent by America First Legal, the FBI was unable to produce any records backing up Garland’s claims.

In May of 2022, however, Garland’s DOJ is taking a very different approach when it comes to the disturbing spike in harassment, intimidation, and threats of violence following the leak of a draft Supreme Court opinion reversing Roe v. Wade.

Last weekend in Wisconsin abortion activists threw a Molotov cocktail into the office of Wisconsin Family Action, a pro-life organization. In Colorado, pro-abortion activists smashed windows and spray painted pro-abortion messages on the Sacred Heart of Mary Church. And the pro-abortion group "Ruth Sent Us" called for an invasion of Catholic and Evangelical Churches on Mother’s Day. The organization’s call to harass and intimidate families at church did not go unanswered.

Meanwhile, just outside Washington D.C., organized protestors showed up at the homes of Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Brett Kavanaugh, hoping the pressure would instill fear and change the minds of the justices. Justice Samuel Alito has reportedly had to move his family to a secure location to protect them.

Of course, perhaps it is understandable why the organized mobs act with impunity. Consider their political support in Washington.

Senate Democrat Leader Chuck Schumer said at a 2020 rally about the possibility of the Supreme Court overturning Roe: "I want to tell you, Gorsuch. I want to tell you, Kavanaugh. You have released the whirlwind and you will pay the price! You won’t know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions."

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said of last weekend’s protests: "We have been moved by how so many have channeled their righteous anger into meaningful action: planning to march and mobilize to make their voices heard."

And White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki? She said in a press conference about calls to protest at the homes of Supreme Court justices that she didn’t have "an official U.S. government position on where people protest."

Psaki, of course, is wrong. There is an official U.S government position on where people protest when if comes to picketing or parading near a residence of a judge with the intent of influencing said judge in the discharge of his or her duty. It’s is found in 18 U.S.C. §1507, which prohibits exactly the kind of behavior that these organized mobs are engaging in.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE OPINION NEWSLETTER

Without such a law, we risk as a nation a kind of mob justice where organized radicals can use fear, harassment, and intimidation to influence legal decisions. In fact, it was just two years ago that a man disguised as a delivery man gained access into the home of a federal judge and murdered her son. Judges have a right to fear for their safety at home, and the behavior we are witnessing is mafia-like and the kind of thing one would expect in a third-world country.

So now that we have seen this "disturbing spike in harassment, intimidation, and threats of violence" against Supreme Court justices, churches, and pro-life organizations, where is Merrick Garland?

Will he be issuing a memo directing the FBI to start investigation these organizations instead of investigating parents that simply don’t want their public schools teaching their five-year-old daughters that they can become boys?

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Will Garland direct his U.S. Attorneys to start prosecuting people that firebomb pro-life facilities and picket outside Supreme Court justices’ homes, or will he keep them on the case of suburban moms and dads that raise their voice at school board meetings?

You already know the answers. The Biden Department of Justice protects the woke and persecutes unwoke parents.