Deroy Murdock: Adam Schiff's impeachment show is off to a shaky start

"Impeachment!" premiered Wednesday morning on Capitol Hill. This production by Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., was no boffo hit.

The show’s co-stars failed to shine. Far worse, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs George Kent and Acting U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine William Taylor repeatedly sandbagged Democrats’ rationale for booting President Trump offstage. And Friday’s performance also lacked luster.

Citing Trump’s July 25 phone conversation with Ukrainian president Volodomyr Zelensky, Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Texas, asked the two witnesses, “Where is the impeachable offense in that call?”

Taylor and Kent blinked silently at Ratcliffe.

“Shout it out,” Ratcliffe encouraged them. “Anyone?”

Crickets.

The testimony reflected hearsay and second- and third-hand information. In other words, rumors and gossip.

As Taylor said: “What I can do here for you today is tell you what I heard from people.”

