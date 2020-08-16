Deroy Murdock: Kamala Harris is no moderate — she's further left than Bernie Sanders
If Kamala Harris is a moderate, Joe Biden is a teenager.
Soon after the former vice president, 77, revealed on Tuesday the woman he hopes will become his vice president, newsroom Leftists rushed to camouflage the 55-year-old junior senator from California as a centrist.
The so-called Paper of Record dubbed Harris “a pragmatic moderate.” ABC’s George Stephanopoulos said that Harris “comes from the middle of the road, moderate wing of the Democratic Party.” Nonsense. Harris is a right-winger! Just ask the Washington Post, which called her “a small-c conservative.”
NEWT GINGRICH: KAMALA HARRIS IS AN ANTI-CATHOLIC BIGOT
This, of course, is unwittingly hilarious, when it’s not maddening. These and other media organizations know better. They are busy repackaging the far-left Harris as a half-Jamaican/half-East Indian version of Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, whose office occupies the 50-yard line of the
Redskins generic Washington team. In fact, Kamala Harris is Bernie Sanders with long, black hair.
Actually, that’s a tad unfair to the socialist senator from Vermont. He is merely the second-leftest member of the World’s Greatest Deliberative Body. Who’s No. 1? Kamala Harris!
According to GovTrack’s legislative-vote analysis, Harris is “Ranked most liberal compared to all senators.” With a score of 0.0, Harris was the 100th most conservative senator. Sanders was No. 99, with a 0.02. So, this “small-c conservative” actually votes to the left of Bernie Sanders.
GovTrack also considers Harris a rigid partisan. She “Joined bipartisan bills the least often compared to Senate Democrats.”
Other key legislative report cards also find Harris in or near the ideological end zone.
The American Conservative Union scored Harris a dismal 9 percent in 2018. That year, the pro-market National Taxpayers Union graded Harris a D. In contrast, the Americans for Democratic Action gave Harris a perfect, 100-percent-liberal rating in 2018 (before her 2019 presidential run and consequent truancy muddied results.)
Biden, for his part, was stumbling-over-a-cliff left in 2008, his last year in the Senate. The ACU judged Biden a 0. The NTU ruled him an F. And the ADA rated him an 80.
Based on actual Senate votes, Biden-Harris is the furthest-Left Democrat ticket since George McGovern and Thomas Eagleton in 1972, if not in U.S. history.
Yeas and Nays aside, Harris’ policies catapult her over the port side of the ship of state.
- Veteran libertarian journalist John Stossel tallied the giveaways that the major presidential candidates proposed, as of last September. Sanders’ gift bag totaled $3.976 trillion, the second-highest sum. “But even the socialist was edged out by Kamala Harris,” Stossel discovered. The price tag on her cornucopia: $4.162 trillion. Her goodies included $94 billion in rent subsidies, $100 billion for red-lined communities, and $177.6 billion in new education projects. All told, Harris outspent Sanders by $186 billion or 4.7 percent. Stossel concluded: “I guess that means she’s the ‘winner’ of Free $tuff 2020.”
- “On Day One, we’re going to repeal that tax bill,” Harris said, promising to torpedo President Donald J. Trump’s entire Tax Cuts and Jobs Act and sink the finances of American businesses, families and individuals. Harris also said: “We’ve got to raise the corporate tax rate” from 21 percent all the way back to 35 percent — 10 points higher than in Red China.
- “I am prepared to get rid of the filibuster to pass a Green New Deal,” which she co-sponsored. Ditching the filibuster could jet-propel Biden-Harris’ entire radical agenda through the Senate.
- Harris co-sponsored the "Medicare-for-all" Act, Sanders’ plan to nationalize health care and kill the private health coverage of some 180 million Americans.
- “Raise your hand if your government plan would provide coverage for undocumented immigrants,” NBC’s Savannah Guthrie asked debating Democrats in June 2019. Up went Harris’ hand.
- Harris itches to repeal 8 U.S. Code § 1325 and, thus, decriminalize illegal entry into the USA.
- Harris favors “banning right-to-work laws. That needs to happen.” This would cost 166 million Americans in 27 states their protections against mandatory unionization.
- “There’s no question I’m in favor of banning fracking,” Harris declared on CNN. If she prevailed, Americans would kiss energy independence goodbye, along with abundant natural gas — the fuel most responsible for U.S. CO2 reductions, for those who fret about such things. Harris further threatens a carbon fee.
- How about a compulsory gun-buyback program? “I think it’s a good idea,” Harris said Sept. 6 in New Hampshire. “We have to take those guns off the streets.”
- “What else do we know about this population, 18 through 24? They are stupid,” Harris told the Ford Foundation in 2015. “That is why we put them in dormitories. And they have a resident assistant [sic]. They make really bad decisions.” Nonetheless, Harris said, “I’m really interested in having that conversation” about letting 16-year-olds vote.
- “We do need to ban the plastic,” the prohibitionist Harris said, referring to straws and bags.
Democrats offer Americans a fragile, fading, solid-left Joe Biden and, one heartbeat behind him, the even-harder-left Kamala Harris.
You have been warned.
Bucknell University’s Michael Malarkey contributed research to this opinion piece.