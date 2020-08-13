RNC Chairwoman McDaniel: DNC set to showcase Biden-Harris' radical policies

Enthusiasm for presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s candidacy is so low, not even Biden himself is planning to show up for his own convention this week.

After Hillary Clinton famously ignored Wisconsin in 2016, Joe Biden and the Democratic Party are once again ignoring middle America, and that’s not just geography, their policies are leaving them out as well.

The Democratic convention is going to showcase socialist San-Francisco values through and through. This is fitting when you consider the Democratic Party today is effectively just a coalition of coastal elites.

The addition of the Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., who was once noted as the most liberal member of the U.S. Senate, as Biden’s running mate only doubles down on their Party’s leftward lurch.

The Biden-Harris ticket was designed to placate hardcore progressives.

It won’t, however, excite or persuade ordinary Americans in the middle of the political spectrum in places like my home state of Michigan that Biden will need to win the White House.

For those who decide to tune into the DNC this week, they shouldn’t expect to hear a message of unity or odes to American exceptionalism that are par for the course at political conventions.

Instead they should brace themselves for four ugly days of divisiveness.

It doesn’t take a PhD in Political Science for someone to diagnose that Democrats have had a severe case of Trump Derangement Syndrome ever since the day President Trump took office.

For nearly four years now, a near-reflexive opposition to President Trump’s policies, borne out of a fiercely partisan desire to obstruct his America-First agenda, has pushed the Democratic Party further and further to the left on issue after issue.

It’s what, for example, led Harris to be one of only 10 senators to vote against the USMCA, despite the clear economic benefits it will bring, or to lend her support for Medicare for All and the $93 trillion Green New Deal.

This isn’t your grandmother’s Democratic Party, and this week voters will be able to see for themselves just how radical the party of JFK has become.

Look no further than the DNC’s lineup of speakers on the first two nights.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and his acolyte Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, D-N.Y., are both slotted for prime-time slots, two individuals whose political ideology is more in line with Lenin and Marx than it is with Lincoln and Madison.

It hardly gets better from there.

For Americans who want more than the socialist policies Democrats will be peddling over the course of their convention, however, there is good news: The Republican Convention starts on Aug. 24!

Over the course of that week, the American people will have the opportunity to hear from a president and a party who will always stand for the rule-of-law, defend our fundamental freedoms, and is working day and night to build our economy back to historic levels of growth and employment.

And while Americans can’t yet go to the polls, they are making their support for President Trump, as well as their backlash to the left’s extreme agenda, known in other ways.

President Trump continues to enjoy a record enthusiasm advantage over Biden, and Republicans are now outpacing Democrats in new voter registrations in critical battleground states like Florida and North Carolina.

Americans are fleeing high-tax, liberal bastions and cities that have suffered under single-party Democratic control for decades in droves.

And even the remote prospect of a radical-left administration that would tear apart the Second Amendment and defund the police has led Americans to buy guns in near-record numbers.

This election comes down to a simple choice: do we want continued leadership in the White House which puts the safety and prosperity of Americans first or the radical left policies represented by the Biden-Harris ticket.

Democrats have chosen to go down the road of socialism, but we don’t need to blindly follow in their footsteps.

I’m confident that when all the ballots are cast and the votes are counted on Nov. 3, the American people will choose to reelect President Trump and Vice President Pence.

