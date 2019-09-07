Deroy Murdock: What makes Biden run? Will ‘Sleepy Joe’ have stamina to confront Trump?

Victorious presidential candidates need fire in the belly. Joe Biden’s burns as brightly as a birthday candle.

What makes Joe run? Why does this former vice president, age 76, seek the White House? Biden asked himself this very question.

“Could I die happily not having heard ‘Hail to the Chief’ play for me?” Biden wondered aloud last month in Prole, Iowa. “Yeah, I could,” he answered, and explained, “It’s really, really, really important that Donald Trump not be reelected.”

Would he be a candidate absent President Trump? Biden said, “I’m not sure, to be quite honest with you.” And what about serving as president? Biden said: “The longer I’ve been around, the less that appeals to me. I’ve watched up close and personal what eight years in the White House is like.”

Biden’s recent comments seem almost plagiarized from his remarks on July 18, 2013:

“I can die a happy man never having been president of the United States of America,” Biden told GQ magazine.

