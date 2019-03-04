Dems and their media allies are only focused on scandal, obstruction – They are the definition of decadence

I've got something to say about the other end of the substance spectrum -- The Democrats and their media allies have a total focus on scandal and obstruction

Democrats took the House last year promising action on real issues.

That's all gone.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM STEVE HILTON

Now they're promising unending investigation and obstruction. Their faithful cheerleaders in the media love it: MSNBC'S Chuck Todd, Rachel Maddow, Lawrence O'Donnell and all the rest of them -- they have disappeared right up their own backsides.

Democrats media cheerleaders are the definition of decadence, isolated in their establishment bubble with zero empathy for the struggles of working Americans.

They don't care about substance. They don't care about policy. They don't care about anything that affects people's real lives. They are the definition of decadence, isolated in their establishment bubble with zero empathy for the struggles of working Americans.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

They are addicted to clickbait anti-Trumpery and the elitist obsessions of their dinner party friends.

What an embarrassment they are.

Adapted from Steve Hilton’s monologue on “The Next Revolution” on March 3, 2019.