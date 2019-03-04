Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

The Next Revolution
Published

Dems and their media allies are only focused on scandal, obstruction – They are the definition of decadence

Steve Hilton
By Steve Hilton | Fox News
close
Steve Says: Democrats only focused on scandal, obstructionVideo

Steve Says: Democrats only focused on scandal, obstruction

Why has Democrats promise to focus on real issues has turned into unending investigations.

I've got something to say about the other end of the substance spectrum -- The Democrats and their media allies have a total focus on scandal and obstruction

Democrats took the House last year promising action on real issues.

That's all gone.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM STEVE HILTON

Now they're promising unending investigation and obstruction. Their faithful cheerleaders in the media love it: MSNBC'S Chuck Todd, Rachel Maddow, Lawrence O'Donnell and all the rest of them -- they have disappeared right up their own backsides.

Democrats media cheerleaders are the definition of decadence, isolated in their establishment bubble with zero empathy for the struggles of working Americans.

They don't care about substance. They don't care about policy. They don't care about anything that affects people's real lives. They are the definition of decadence, isolated in their establishment bubble with zero empathy for the struggles of working Americans.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

They are addicted to clickbait anti-Trumpery and the elitist obsessions of their dinner party friends.

What an embarrassment they are.

Adapted from Steve Hilton’s monologue on “The Next Revolution” on March 3, 2019.

Steve Hilton is host of "The Next Revolution with Steve Hilton" on Fox News Channel at 9pm ET Sundays and author of the book "Positive Populism: Revolutionary Ideas to Rebuild Economic Security, Family and Community in America." Follow him on Twitter @SteveHiltonx.