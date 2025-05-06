Expand / Collapse search
Democrats turn to profanity, Trump's fools' gold, and more from Fox News Opinion

Read the latest from Fox News Opinion & watch videos from Sean Hannity, Raymond Arroyo & more.

Sean Hannity: Dems are 'fighting tooth and nail' to keep criminal illegal aliens in your neighborhood Video

Sean Hannity: Dems are 'fighting tooth and nail' to keep criminal illegal aliens in your neighborhood

Fox News host Sean Hannity calls out the only people Democrats and the liberal media are interested in protecting on 'Hannity.'

HANNITY – Fox News host calls out the only people Democrats and the liberal media are interested in protecting. Continue watching…

HUGH HEWITT – 'REAL ID' is coming for you. Continue reading…

FOOLS' GOLD – Trump’s latest move proves his manufacturing Golden Age is just fools’ gold. Continue reading…

LEFTIST LUNACY – DOGE helps gut this most pious agency. Continue reading…

RICK PERRY – Trump's Alaska pipeline could fuel America's energy needs and his legacy. Continue reading…

RAYMOND ARROYO – Fox News contributor weighs in on the backlash surrounding an A.I. image of President Donald Trump as pope. Continue watching…

'Seen and Unseen': Here is the real blasphemous post Video

BABY BONUS – Here's how it will do the most good. Continue reading…

WHAT THE F? – Democrats turn to profanity instead of policy. Continue reading…

WORLD PRESS FREEDOM DAY – Release my father Jimmy Lai, who published what China's leaders did not want to hear. Continue reading…

CARTOON OF THE DAY – Check out all of our political cartoons…

05.06.25

